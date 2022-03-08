Soccer player charged in Kansas school shooting that left two injured





MISSION, Kan. An 18-year-old soccer player was charged Saturday in a shooting that injured an administrator and a school employee at a suburban Kansas City high school. The Johnson County prosecutor’s office announced on Saturday that Jaylon Desean Elmore is charged with attempted murder in Friday’s shooting at Olathe East High School. His bail has been set at $1 million and no first appearance has been set yet. The prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond Saturday to questions about whether Elmore has a lawyer, and nothing is mentioned for him in online court records. Online records show that he has previously been convicted of violent theft. His attorney in that case, Jaclynn JB Moore, declined to comment. Olathe Police Sgt. Joel Yeldell said the resource officer was radioed just after 10:30 a.m. Friday that he and an administrator had been shot and injured by a student in the office. Yeldell said the officer said he fired, shot and injured the student. All three were taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, where one of them remained in critical condition on Saturday. The other two have been fired. Elmore, who is listed as a 6-foot-tall, 185-pound senior on the school’s varsity football roster, is not currently listed as an inmate. Authorities have not yet publicly identified the person at the hospital or released details about the injuries. Police have not released a motive, and the prosecution did not provide a probable cause affidavit. The Johnson County Sheriffs Office did not immediately return phone messages from The Associated Press. The sheriff’s office identified the resource officer on Twitter as Erik Clark, who has served 15 years and seven years as a school resource officer. And Kansas Sen. Cindy Holscher, who is a student at Olathe East, identified the injured driver in a…tweetas Kaleb Stoppel, the high school athletic director and assistant principal. This is Stubble in the role last year; he leaves in July to become the athletic director of the Wichita District, Kansas’s largest district. Superintendent Brent Yeager said in one:videothat it was released on Twitter that the 1,900-enrolled Olathe East High School shooting had brought to reality a situation we had prepared for but hoped we would never experience as an Olathe community. After gunshots broke out, the school was locked up and anxious parents waited in a high school to be reunited with their children. Know that the safety and emotional well-being of our students, staff and our families is our top priority right now as we care for our community, Yeager said, urging the community to embrace a little closer to their loved ones.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/football-player-charged-kansas-school-shooting-wounded-two-rcna18956 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ernetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos