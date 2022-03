Jarrett Allen of Cleveland Cavaliers out indefinitely with broken finger

CLEVELAND – Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen will be sidelined indefinitely after breaking his left middle finger in Sunday’s win over the Toronto Raptors. Allen was injured in the first 15 minutes, when he also sustained a bruised quadriceps while driving to the basket. He went to the locker room, but the Cavs held out, winning 104–96, tightening their hold on the number 6 spot in the Eastern Conference. The team did not provide a timetable for Allen’s return. It’s safe to assume he’ll miss at least a few games, depending on the severity of the break in his non-shooting hand. Cleveland will begin a three-game trip in Indiana on Tuesday. The 7-foot player has been instrumental in Cleveland’s rise this season, and now the Cavs could be without him for a major chunk of their playoff push. “He is the anchor of our defense,” striker Kevin Love said after Monday’s practice. “He means so much to this team.” Allen has averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 56 games for the Cavs, who are trying to make the postseason for the first time since 2018 after just 22 wins last season. His injury is just the latest for Cleveland, who has been dealing with medical issues all season. Starting with top scorer Collin Sexton suffering a knee injury at the end of the season in November, the Cavs had to juggle lineups and persevere. They are still missing guard Caris LeVert (sprained foot), who has played just four games since joining a trade last month, and backup point guard Rajon Rondo. He was signed after Ricky Rubio tore a knee ligament. So far, the Cavs have managed to stay competitive. Their depth will again undergo a severe test. “It’s definitely been tough,” said Love, who was able to return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench. “Everyone has been devastated by COVID, but even if you take that out, we’ve had guys miss a lot of games. And I’m just glad we have so many damn pros on this team who stood up for us.” After Allen went down, Cavs rookie Evan Mobley took on the Raptors with 20 points and 17 rebounds. The 20-year-old was unbeatable in his first season and the Cavs will have to count on him more than ever. “We’re going to need him to have more nights like he had last night,” Love said. “And while that’s a lot of responsibility, I think he’s more than capable and more than ready. He’s learning on the fly.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/33446668/cleveland-cavaliers-jarrett-allen-indefinitely-fractured-finger The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos