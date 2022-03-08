Alabama Football Expands Offers to Prospects After Junior Day





Music pumped through Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, but there were no fans in the stands. Players shuffled around the field doing fake handoffs, but wore sweats and T-shirts, not pads. As groups made their way to the Alabama locker room and took in the silent spectacle of Alabama soccer Junior Day, they passed a bunch of starlets. Georgia commit and Anniston lineman RyQueze McElderry got a closer look at the schedule in the wake of the Bulldogs’ offensive line bus departure. The 28th-ranked recruit in the class of 2023, Thompson’s Peter Woods, attended. For example, another blue-chip in Cormani McClain, 247Sports Composite rankings No. 3 was prospect. However, as we have seen in recent months, the Crimson Tide has been able to recruit multiple cycles at once. Some prospects in the 2024 pool were also in Tuscaloosa and left with an offer. Here are the newest names on Alabama’s football list: 2023 Troy Bowles, Jesuit (Fla.): The son of longtime NFL coach Todd Bowles, Troy is a versatile defender with speed that should translate well, but is used to the next level. The number 4 linebacker in the country, Bowles, is also being chased by the state of Georgia and Ohio. Caleb Jackson, Liberty Magnet (La.): A strong, downhill running back at 5 feet-10, 200 pounds, Jackson steamed opponents for 29 hasty touchdowns last season. The four-star is the 135th national recruit in the class with multiple Division I offerings. Jamarious Brown, Moss Point (Miss.): Brown draws the attention of the Southeastern Conference after a season of 84 tackles. Assistants Freddie Roach and Pete Golding have bonded with the four-star edge-rusher. Bryce Thornton, Milton (Ga.): Alabama will always consider adding more defensive backs, especially an all-in-one safety like Thornton. His father, Bruce, played corner in Georgia. Both the Bulldogs and Auburn are among the 19 schools to provide Thornton, 2023s 39th-ranked safety. Braden Strozier, St. Francis (Ga.): Another Alpharetta, Georgia product to make the trip, Strozier is a lanky defensive defender who also runs on the court. 247Sports has him as the 39th-ranked cornerback in class. Auburn offered him last month. 2024 Aydin Breland, Mater Dei (Calif.): Breland, a massive defensive lineman (6-foot-6, 285-pounds), was originally offered by USC as an eighth-grader. He was a force for the West Coast powerhouse by quickly getting into the backfield and finding the ball. DeAndre Carter, Mater Dei (California): Breland’s teammate, Carter is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound assault tackle. With offers already in Michigan and Texas and no 247Sports rankings, Carter expects to be a coveted prospect. Daniel Hill, Meridian (Miss.): Listed as an athlete, Hill was a focal point of the Meridian Offensive. He broke off several long touchdown runs last season, leading to recent offers from LSU, Ole Miss and now the Crimson Tide. Nick Alvarez is a reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @nick_a_alvarez or email it to [email protected]†

