Florida Women Take #1 NCAA Ranking, Men Stay #7″

The Florida women’s track and field team will compete in the NCAA Indoor Championships this weekend as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation.

The men follow at number 7 in the country.

After being placed at number 5 to start the season, the women have been in the top two in the country for six consecutive weeks.

This is also the sixth consecutive week that the men have been in the top-10.

Florida takes 18 entries to Birmingham this weekend in search of individual titles and the NCAA Team Championship.

After winning four individual events at the SEC Indoor Championships, the women will bring 11 individual entries and the 4×400 relay as the team aims to claim its first NCAA championship since 1992.

The duo of Jasmine Moore and Grace Stark are both entered in multiple individual events. Moore is the NCAA leader and school record holder in both the long jump and triple jump. She claimed both titles in College Station a week ago and is aiming for a first NCAA title of her career.

Stark claimed a title at the SEC Indoor Championships after winning the 60m hurdles in 7.91 seconds. She became the first women’s Gator to win an Indoor SEC title in the 60m hurdles.

She will also run the 60m with the potential to score double figures for the Gators over the weekend.

Anna Hall (Pentathlon), Sterling Lester (pentathlon) and Talitha Diggs (400m) will all run the 4×400 relay to go along with their individual events.

The men will take six entries to Birmingham after finishing in second place at the SEC Championships.

Champion Allison, Ryan Willie and Jacory Patterson will try to score big team points in the 400 meters before moving on to the 4×400 relay in search of a gold medal.

The action kicks off Friday morning with Hall and Lester in the pentathlon before the prelims in the track events begin on Friday night.

