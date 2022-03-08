NFL Rumors: Amazon Settles Analyst for Thursday Night Football | Joe Buck, Al Michaels updates





Another puzzle piece falls into place. NBC Sports NFL Insider Peter King reports that he learned Sunday night that Amazonspurned by Troy Aikman, Sean McVay and John Lynch has settled on ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit as an analyst for the Thursday night package of NFL games starting this fall. (He will likely continue his current ESPN/ABC duties as well.) The New York Posts Andrew Marchand reported: last week that Amazon Prime was looking ESPNs Kirk Herbstreit for the Thursday Night Football broadcast. While Herbstreit is under contract with ESPN for about $6-plus million a year, sources have told The Post that the way his deal was written, he would be allowed to do the NFL with another entity while he continued to study for ESPN. . … If Amazon and Herbstreit struck a deal, according to sources, ESPN would like to have the option to still use Herbstreit on some NFL games. While continuing as the home of Monday Night Football, it will expand to 25 games a year over the next two years. MORE SPORTS MEDIA: † Mike Francesa considered replacing Chris Russo in Mike and the Mad Dog with the only person who can scream louder † Ex-Cowboys Star Troy Aikman Leaving FOX for ESPN Is All About the Money, Says NFL Insider † ESPN, FOX Could Work Out A Trade To Reunite Joe Buck With Troy Aikman, Report Says Herbstreit, arguably the best college football analyst on TV, has previous NFL experience, picking up games for ESPN the last few years when the network had Monday night football double head. Who will join Herbstreit in the Amazon broadcast booth remains to be seen. The biggest contender is Al Michaels, who is about to leave NBC’s Football on Sunday evening† But allegedly Michaels Troy Aikman as his tag team partner at Amazon, and the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is leaving FOX Sports for ESPN to work on Monday Night Football. Aikman gets money from Tony Romo (allegedly five years and $90 million) to switch networks, and hopes Joe Buck will join in. Marchand Reports The exact terms of what ESPN Buck could offer isn’t fully known yet, but it’s expected to be in the five-year and $60 million-$75 million range, if the network gets the chance. If FOX allows Buck to go, Buck’s main job would be to team up with his longtime FOX partner, Aikman, on Monday Night Football. Buck wouldn’t be expected to do Sunday Night Baseball. He would probably be a producer for projects on ESPN+. Marchand also reports if Buck doesn’t happen with MNF, Michaels will be ESPN’s next pick. The idea of ​​returning to ABC/ESPN on Monday Night Football appeals to Michaels. Thank you for trusting us to deliver the journalism you can rely on. Then consider supporting us with a subscription. Mike Rosenstein can be reached at: [email protected]†

