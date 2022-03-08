ASU Football: Jayden Daniels Becomes an LSU Tiger





Jayden Daniels’ transfer saga has come to an end at an unexpected destination. Weeks ago, tea leaves led Jayden Daniels to the SEC, and the Missouri Tigers as his destination. Amid swirling rumors, Daniels himself took to Twitter to quell the speculation. I am not committed to anything at the moment, thank you. Jayden Daniels (@JayD__5) February 24, 2022 On Sunday afternoon, new messages surfaced. Again, they point Daniels to the SEC, and again he’s expected to strap for the Tigers. This time, those reports lead the up-and-coming senior quarterback several hundred miles south of Missouri, to the Bayou and the LSU Tigers. Those reports were later confirmed by LSU on Sunday evening. Daniels will resume his collegiate career in Baton Rouge under the leadership of Brian Kelly, who will begin his first season with the Tigers as head coach this fall. Sources: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels committed to LSU. Sources tell ESPN that Hell is eligible for spring training and should be arriving there in the coming weeks. Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 6, 2022 LSU currently has three quarterbacks on the depth chart. Myles Brennan missed 2021 all of 2021 with an off-field injury, but he was the starter in 2020 and will return for a sixth year in 2022. Garrett Nussmeier, the son of longtime college football coordinator Doug Nussmeier, joined in 2021. Walker Howard is an incoming 4-star freshman, who is expected to be part of the future programs. Max Johnson, the all-year 2021 starter, stepped out of the program in December in favor of Texas A&M. While going to the SEC, Daniels brings several years of starting quarterback experience with him. He entered Tempe who was considered an electrical talent; a 4-star quarterback from San Bernardino, California, he was one of the highest-rated recruits the Sun Devil program had ever gotten a commitment to. His freshman season has delivered on much of the promise. He threw nearly 3,000 words and passed just two interceptions for 17 touchdowns. His most enduring moment as Sun Devil happened later that fall, when Daniels defeated Justin Herbert and then No. 6 Oregon in a primetime win in Tempe. But the 2020 pandemic cut the Sun Devils season short and hampered Daniels’ development. He went into his junior year as a noticeably less polished quarterback than he was during his freshman season. In 2021, the total of his interceptions increased dramatically, from just three in his first two years to 10 interceptions in 2021 against 10 touchdowns. As Daniels became less reliable as a pitcher, the team became incredibly focused on the run, and Rachaad White’s running back blossomed as a result. While Daniels struggled when he relapsed, he consistently managed to get onto the field as a runner in 2021, carrying the ball 138 times for 710 yards and six touchdowns. Because the 2020 season does not count toward a player’s eligibility, Daniels will be eligible for two seasons at LSU. He is eligible for spring training, which begins March 23.

