Notre Dame Hockey Beats Wisconsin to Advance to Big Ten Semifinals
Irish hockey team Notre Dame Fighting held out and defeated the ties from Wisconsin in a deciding game three of the Big Ten quarterfinals today, winning 4-2 after splitting the first two games of the series. Notre Dame now advances to the semifinals where they will travel to Ann Arbor, MI for a single elimination match-up with the Michigan Wolverines†
First period
Just past the middle of the first period, Notre Dame managed to take a 1-0 lead on a brilliant goal by Jack Adams. Hunter Strand had the puck behind the net and gave a no-look pass for Adams, who sent a shot from under the left faceoff circle almost to the goal line. The puck bounced off Wisconsin goalkeeper Jared Moe and over the goal line for the game’s first score.
A few minutes later, Notre Dame was on the power play and this time it was Landon Slaggert who found the back of the net for the 2-0 lead. Graham Slaggert had the puck on the point and passed it to his brother Landon who was in front of the net. Landon went backhand to forehand and caught Moe as he slid to the right, opening the short end of the net for an easy goal.
Shortly after Notre Dame extended their lead, Wisconsin pulled one back, as Sam Strange defeated Matthew Galajda to cut the lead in half. The first period ended with the score 2-1 Notre Dame.
Second period
When play resumed in the second period, Notre Dame wasted very little time extending their lead, with Jake Pivonka scoring his first goal of the season within two minutes. a pass. Pivonka wasted little time before unleashing a shot, beating Moe high over his glove for the third Irish goal of the evening.
It wouldn’t be easy for Notre Dame from there, though. Late in the second, Daniel Laatsch scored Wisconsin’s second goal and again Notre Dame went into the break with just one goal lead.
Third period
The third period, however, was a fast and quiet period. Neither team was in the penalty area, and there were only 15 total shots in the period, 9 from Wisconsin and 6 from Notre Dame. Wisconsin knocked Moe out of the goal late in the period and with less than a minute left in the game, Trevor Janicke added an empty goal to seal the win for Notre Dame and send them to the semi-finals and more importantly , potentially sealing their ticket to the NCAA tournament as well. That, of course, remains to be seen, but Notre Dame is in a prime position, no matter what happens to the rest of the Big Ten Tournament†
Game overview
To score
Notre Dame: Jack Adams at 11:22 in 1st with assists from Hunter Strand and Nick Leivermann
Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert on the power play at 14:14 in 1st with assists from Graham Slaggert and Trevor Janicke
Wisconsin: Sam Strange at 4:01 PM in 1st with assists from Liam Malmquist and Jack Gorniak
Notre Dame: Jake Pivonka at 1:55 in 2nd with assists from Jesse Lansdell and Adam Karashik
Wisconsin: Daniel Laatsch at 3:22 PM in 2nd with assists from Roman Ahcan and Dominick Mersch
Sanctions
Wisconsin: Sam Strange 2 minutes before boarding at 13:31 in the 1st
Wisconsin: Dominick Mersch 2 minutes before tripping at 6:28 in the 2nd
Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann 2 minutes before tripping at 6:35 pm in the 2nd
Wisconsin: Jack Gorniak 2 minutes before cross check at 7:55 PM in 2nd
goalkeepers
Notre Dame: Matthew Galajda, 24 saves on 26 shots for the win
Wisconsin: Jared Moe, 29 saves on 32 shots in the loss
Next one
Notre Dame, as the third seed in the Big Ten Tournament, now heads for the semi-finals. They will travel to Ann Arbor, MI next weekend for a single-elimination game against the Michigan Wolverines, who won the . defeated Michigan State Spartans this weekend in their own quarterfinal series. The semifinals are Saturday, March 12 at 6:30 PM ET.
