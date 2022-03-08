O’Neil takes second in women’s 1 meter on day one of NCAA Zone D Diving Championships





MADISON, Erase. Texas Diving qualified five student athletes for the NCAA Championships on the opening day of the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships at the Soderholm Aquatic Center on Monday. The Longhorns had three women secure championship spots on the 1-meter springboard, while two men qualified on the 3-meter springboard. On the women’s side, sophomore Bridget O’Neil freshman Hailey Hernandez and senior Paola Pineda each placed among the top 10 finishers to secure their 1-meter spot at the NCAA Championships. O’Neill finished second in the league with a score of 627.20, while Hernandez was third (622.10) and Pineda was fifth (609.85). All six Texas divers advanced to final round of competition with junior Jordan Skilken 11th with 583.90 points. Senior Morgan Menninger 14th placed (566.75) and junior Janie Boylea finished 17th (577.35). With her top 12 finish, if Skilken finishes in the top 11 on the 3-meter on Tuesday or in the top nine on the Platform on Wednesday, she can also compete in the 1-meter at the NCAA Championships. The men allowed all five divers to advance to the 3-meter final with a pair of Longhorns finishing in the top eight to secure a place at the NCAA Championships. Sophomore Noah Duperre finished sixth on the day with 757.96 points, while freshman Manuel Borowski finished seventh with 729.40 points. Sophomore Brendan McCourt was 13th (712.15), junior Andrew Harness finished 16th (670.05) and senior Andrew Gawin-Parigini was 17th (655.50). The NCAA Zone D Diving Championships continue on Tuesday, March 8 with the women competing on the 3-meter springboard and the men on the 1-meter. The preliminaries for both women and men start at 11 a.m. Central and the finals start 15 minutes after the preliminaries. Women’s 1 Meter Results (Top 10 Qualify for NCAA Championships) 1. Sarah Bacon (Minnesota) 688.25

2. Bridget O’Neil (TEXAS) 627.20

3. Hailey Hernandez (TEXAS) 622.10 4. Chiara Pellacani (LSU) 613.15

5. Paola Pineda (TEXAS) 609.85 Helle Tuxen (LSU) 603.50

7. Joy Zhu (Minnesota) 600.50

8. Montserrat Lavenant (LSU) 594.00

9. Aimee Wilson (Texas A&M) 593.00

10. Chloe Ceyanes (Texas A&M) 590.30

11. Jordan Skilken (TEXAS) 583.90

14. Morgan Menninger (TEXAS) 566.75

17. Janie Boylea (TEXAS) 557/335 Men’s 3-meter results (Top 8 qualify for NCAA Championships) 1. Juan Hernandez (LSU) 903.00

2. Kurtis Mathews (Texas A&M) 811.65

3. Adrian Abadia Garcia (LSU) 799.20

4. Tazman Abramowicz (Wisconsin) 786.85

5. Jake Butler (Minnesota) 760.60

6. Noah Duperre (TEXAS) 757.96

7. Manuel Borowski (TEXAS) 729.40 8. Takuto Endo (Missouri) 728.40

13. Brendan McCourt (TEXAS) 712.15

16. Andrew Harness (TEXAS) 670.05

17. Andrew Do-Parigini (TEXAS) 655.50 List of Texas NCAA Championship Qualifiers from NCAA Zone D Diving Women:

Hailey Hernandez (1 meter)

Bridget O’Neil (1 meter)

Paola Pineda (1 meter) Men: Manuel Borowski (3 meters)

Noah Duperre (3 meters)

