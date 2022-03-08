The penultimate Power 10 men’s hockey rankings for rosters

The regular season is officially over. The playoffs have already started or are just beginning in men’s hockey. The selections for the national tournament are in less than two weeks.

Everything has a heightened sense of importance in the coming month.

Before we start, since there was no Power 10 last week, any ranking besides “previous” is from last week’s USCHO poll.

1. State of Minnesota (53-5-0) | Previous: 1

The Mavericks are currently the number 1 team in the country. They settled matters against St. Thomas in the CCHA quarterfinals with 3-2 and 8-2 wins.

Junior Sam Morton had a great weekend, scoring two goals in Game 1 and a goal and two assists in Game 2. Senior Julian Napravnik and junior Nathan Smith each registered two assists, bringing their point total to 46. second in the nation in points.

The state of Minnesota will face Northern Michigan in the CCHA semifinals this weekend.

2. Minnesota (23-11-0) | Previous: 2

The Golden Gophers were given a weekend off after earning a first round bye of the Big Ten playoffs.

In the biggest surprise of the second half, Minnesota went 11-3 after star goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine left for the NHL. Junior goalkeeper Justen Close was spectacular between the pipes. He has an average of 1.73 goals against and a save percentage of 0.933 in the postseason.

The Gophers draw Penn State for the Big Ten semifinals this weekend.

3. Denver (25-8-1) | Previous: 3

Speaking of red-hot teams, the Pioneers went 14-3-1 in the second half, establishing themselves as one of the NCHC’s top teams.

Denver capped off a great regular season with a Colorado College home-on-a sweep, winning Game 1, 5-0 and winning Game 2, 5-2. With 10 goals over the weekend, Denver improved its goal tally to 152, second in the country. With an offensive charge featuring sophomore Carter Savoie, junior Bobby Brink and seniors Cole Guttman and Brett Stapley, mixed with freshman Carter Mazur and Massimo Rizzo, the Pioneers look set for a deep run into the NCHC postseason.

They will face Miami (OH) in the first round this coming weekend.

4. Michigan (27-9-1) | Previous: 5

Another Michigan-Michigan state chapter took place this past weekend in the Big Ten quarterfinals. This chapter was never very close, however, as the Wolverines got rid of the Spartans in two games. The first matchup saw Michigan get away with a 4-1 win. The Wolverines followed it up with an 8-0 thrashing of the Spartans.

What a SNIPE by Luke Hughes! pic.twitter.com/1FA2ja8TDJ Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 5, 2022

With each passing week, the college hockey world is getting a better sense of just how good freshman defenseman Luke Hughes is. He posted four points over the two games, bringing his season total to 36, the first of all freshmen.

The Wolverines will face Notre Dame in the Big Ten semifinals this Saturday.

5. North Dakota (22-12-1) | Previous: 4

The Fighting Hawks won 7-1 in February, propelling them up in the USCHO poll, this power ranking and, most importantly, the NCHC ranking. That culminated in North Dakota winning its third straight Penrose Cup by beating Omaha 5-4 in overtime on Friday night. The next night, North Dakota lost 4-1 to Omaha, but that still couldn’t spoil the excitement from the previous night.

Omaha rallied from 4-2 behind late in the third period to tie the score, 4-4, and force extra time. But sophomore defenseman Tyler Kleven won in overtime, securing the NCHC regular season championship for the Fighting Hawks.

North Dakota will face Colorado College in the NCHC quarterfinals this weekend.

6. Quinnipiac (28-5-3) | Previous: 6

The Bobcats have had an incredible season, finishing No. 1 in the ECAC tournament and earning a bye to the quarterfinals.

Quinnipiac takes on St. Lawrence in the ECAC quarterfinals this weekend.

7. West Michigan (22-10-1) | Previous: 8

The Broncos ended their regular season with a sweep of Miami (OH). First it was a 5-3 win and then a 3-0 win on Saturday night.

Both wins came at a pivotal moment for Western Michigan. Prior to Friday night’s game, the Broncos had walked away victorious only once in their previous six games. Granted, those games came against St. Cloud State, Denver and North Dakota, but still, that’s life in the NCHC.

The Broncos will face Omaha in the NCHC quarterfinals this weekend.

8. Our Lady (27-10-0) | Next: 7

After falling to Wisconsin in Game 1 of the Big Ten Quarter Finals, the Fighting Irish recovered well, beating the Badgers 3-2 in Game 2 and 4-2 in Game 3.

The biggest moment of the weekend for Notre Dame came with 20.7 seconds left in Game 2 when junior Trevor Janicke scored to give the Fighting Irish a 3-2 lead. That lamplighter was more than enough for the win.

GAME THREE = FORCED †@trevorjanicke sends us to a tiebreak on Sunday with this last second goal assisted by Spencer Stastney and @GrahamSlaggert†#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/vvj9bzPXKr Hockey Notre Dame (@NDHockey) March 6, 2022

It doesn’t get any easier for Notre Dame. Next up is the Big Ten semifinal against Michigan. Keep an eye out for that game. The Fighting Irish took Michigan just two weeks ago.

9. St. Cloud State (18-12-4) | Previous: 10

The Huskies ended their regular season with a break on the road against Minnesota Duluth. Despite losing Game 1, 3-2, they won Game 2 2-0. It was the usual suspects who scored goals in the win over senior Sam Hentges and sophomore Veeti Miettinen.

Hopefully neither team will get tired of each other as St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth face each other in the NCHC quarterfinals this weekend.

10. Minnesota Duluth (17-15-4) | Previous: 11

It’s only fitting that Minnesota Duluth takes the #10 spot this week after splitting with St. Cloud State. Again, these two teams are going to be more than familiar with each other this weekend.

The 3-2 win in Game 1 was quite impressive. The Bulldogs trailed 2-0, rattling one in the second, one in the third, and then one in overtime.

TARGET!!! Roth @koberoth5 calls on the game to get the winner of the OT game as UMD beats St. Cloud 3-2! #UMDmHky pic.twitter.com/ssgJ4sY6hB UMD Hockey gifs (@UMDHockeygifs) March 5, 2022

The common thread between the last two goals: Kobe Roth. The fifth-year senior counted the equalizing goal and the game winner in OT.