Gardner Part of 2022 Pac-12 Hall of Honor Class





SAN FRANCISCO Oregon track and field legend England’s Gardner has been selected for the 2022 Pac-12 Hall of Honor class, as announced Monday afternoon by the league office. Gardner was a five-time NCAA champion, six-time Pac-12 champion, and nine-time All-American during her standout Oregon career. She is also a two-time Olympic medalist with Team USA as a member of the 4×100-meter relay gold in 2016, silver in 2021 and two-time U.S. 100-meter champion. The formal introduction will take place on Friday, March 11 at a ceremony leading up to the semifinals of the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament presented by New York Life. After the introduction, the class will be honored during a special resting ceremony of the first semifinal of the day at the T-Mobile Arena. Gardner is part of the 20e Hall of Honor class since its inception in 2002, and the fourth to include legends from a range of sports after the Pac-12 expanded the field to include all sports. 2022 Pac-12 Hall of Honor Class Tanya Hughes (Arizona)

English Gardner (Oregon) Steven Jackson (Oregon State)

Drew Bledsoe (Washington State) Gardner is one of four conference athletes making up the 2022 class along with Tanya Hughes (Arizona), Jenny Simpson (Colorado) and Jackie Joyner-Kersee (UCLA). Gardner broke onto the scene by winning the Pac-10 title in the 100 meters as a freshman. She clocked a time of 11.03 to break Gail Devers’ measuring record and Angela Williams’s American junior record. The following year, Gardner won three NCAA titles in the 60-meter, 100-meter and 4×400-meter relay to match three Pac-12 titles in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4×100-meter relay. A season after being named Pac-10 Newcomer of the Year, Gardner earned the 2012 Pac-12 Women’s Track Athlete of the Year honors. At the 2013 NCAA Championships at Historic Hayward Field, Gardner won a second consecutive national title in the 100 meters behind a performance of 10.96 that broke the Pac-12 record, another mark set by Devers and her own Oregon school. was held. Over time, Gardner became the No. 3 all-time performer in NCAA history and still ranks in the top 10 in ninth overall. In addition to her Olympic achievements, Gardner has won two World Championship silver medals with Team USA in the 4×100 meter relay in 2013 and 2015. Overall, she is a three-time World Cup qualifier and has also earned a spot on the team in 2019 in the 100 meter. For more news and information about Oregon cross country and track and field, follow @OregonTF on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

