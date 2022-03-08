The gap appears to be widening between two women’s pro hockey groups

Sport

Women’s hockey is bigger than the PHF and the PWHPA, together we can make history. The National Women’s Hockey League logo can be seen along the signage during a playoff game between the Toronto Six and Boston Pride, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Photos

Hockey Hall of Fame member Angela James opened up what could become a growing rift between North America’s two top professional hockey organizations on the eve of her joining the Premier Hockey Federation’s new ownership group of the Toronto Six.

Days before the PHF officially announced the sale on Monday, James posted a lengthy note to a Facebook group page accusing the Professional Womens Hockey Players Association of stunting sports development over its refusal to join forces. Her post attracted more attention when Six player Saroya Tinker reposted it on her Twitter account†

At the moment I am so disappointed with the PWHPA. Whose interests are you trying to protect? James wrote.

Instead of squeezing and enthralling the elite women’s athletes, why not work out these differences in the progress of the pro game already made, she added. Women’s hockey is bigger than the PHF and the PWHPA, together we can make history.

James, an assistant coach to Six this season, said she spoke alone and did not notice that she was part of the group that bought the Toronto franchise. The ownership group also includes former NHL coach Ted Nolan, former NHL player Anthony Stewart and Bernice Carnegie, co-chair of the Carnegie Initiative, which was created to promote inclusiveness in hockey.

James’ criticism provoked a response from PWHPA adviser Liz Knox. Without referring to James, Knox tweeted Sunday that management, coaches, front office (etc) speaking on behalf of players’ experience rather than supporting the real voice of the players is exactly why the PWHPA was created.

The back and forth overshadowed the sale of Sixs to a group praised for its diversity.

James is the only black player to captain the Canada national team. Nolan is a member of the First Nations Ojibwe Tribe, which was the 1996-97 NHL Coach of the Year with the Buffalo Sabers. Stewart, whose father is from Jamaica, is president of Hockey Equality.

The group bought the team from BTM Partners, which founded the Six as an expansion franchise two years ago.

Formerly known as the National Womens Hockey League before being renamed last summer, the PHF is the only women’s professional hockey league in North America, founded in 2015. The PHF plans to expand from six to eight teams, health care and also more than double his salary cap to $750,000 per team next season.

The PWHPA, whose membership consists of a majority of players from the US and Canadian national teams, was formed in May 2019 after the demise of the Canadian Womens Hockey League.

The two sides have been at odds ever since, with PWHPA members hesitant to play for the then-NWHL due to differences with the management style of former commissioner and founder Dani Rylan Kearney. Concerns were also raised about the financial shortfalls of the private investor-backed leagues. The league cut players’ salaries by more than half a month into its second season and was criticized for not always reimbursing players’ travel and meal costs.

The PWHPA instead insisted on competing with what it called a sustainable economic model with more robust player support.

Signs that the PWHPA was approaching its target became apparent: past two weeks with intensifying talks with selected NHL teams and major corporate sponsors to form a league within the next year.

Meanwhile, the PHF has transformed itself in a series of moves over the past two years. It has revamped its business model, its teams are now independently owned and the competition is run by a board of directors.

And yet questions remain Commissioner Ty Tummia mentioned personal reasons behind her decision to step down after this season after overseeing much of the PHF’s transformation. Her departure also coincides with the sale of the Six, with whom Tummia first competed as franchise president.

James wondered what else the PHF needs to do to meet the PWHPA’s demands, citing the $25 million league owners who commit over the next three years to increase salaries, add health care and improve infrastructure.

They’ve already agreed to everything on the PWHPA’s wish list as far as I know and still not good enough, James wrote. How about combining your resources for the better of the game, and everyone puts their ego aside?