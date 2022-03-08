Lee surpasses three wildcats in All-Big 12 teams

Ayoka Lee

Junior center and 2022 All-America and National Player of the Year candidatewas one of three K-State women’s basketball student athletes recognized by the Big 12 coaches for their efforts this season, as the league office announced the 2021-22 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Awards on Monday.

Lee was unanimously selected to the All-Big 12 First Team, marking the third consecutive season she was inducted into the league’s top squad. Lee also became the third Wildcat in the program’s history to be named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team, her first career roster for the defensive team.

Lee was joined by freshmen Serena Sundell and Brylee Glenn † Sundell was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention recipient and the duo were named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. Sundell was a unanimous selection for the team. During head coach Jeff Mittie In eight seasons, K-State has registered six honorees for the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Lee is a contender for any top women’s basketball honors as she is a part of the Midseason Team for the 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List, the 2022 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year top-15, a 2022 Wooden Award member of the Late Season Watch List, the 2021-22 Wade Trophy Watch List and the 2022 Lisa Leslie Award Top-10 Watch List given to the nation’s top center.

In the 2021-2022 season, Lee will lead the Big 12 and rank fourth in the country in scoring average (22.6 ppg), lead the Big 12 and second in total points (679) and he leads the country in field goals scored (279). Lee is the only player in the country to average 20 or more points, 10 or more rebounds, and 3 or more blocks.

A two-time United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week recipient, Lee’s 679 points and 279 field goals scored are new highs in one season. She is the first player in program history to have 675 or more points, 300 or more rebounds, and 90 or more blocks.

The product of Byron, Minnesota, tops the Big 12 in field goal percentage (.561) and blocks (3.1 bpg). She also leads the Big 12 in 30-point games (8) and is second in the league for 20-point games (15) and second in the Big 12 and 10th in the nation in double-doubles (19).

Lee, a four-time Big 12 Player of the Week roster and three-time ESPN.com National Player of the Week honors, is second in the Big 12 in rebounding (10.3 rpg) and eighth in free-throw percentage (0.761).

In league play, Lee led the league in field goal percentage (.555), 30-point games in league play (4), games with 10 or more rebounds (11), and double-doubles (11). She finished second in the Big 12 in scoring (21.89 ppg), rebound (9.78 rpg) and blocked shots (2.4 bpg).

In her career, Lee is one of three players in the 54-year history of K-State women’s basketball to score 1,500 or more points, 800 or more rebounds, and 200 or more blocks. She ranks in the top-15 in school history for career points (1613; 9th), career goals made (648; 9th), career rebounds (857; 8th), and career blocks (232; 3rd).

In her first season in the Little Apple, Sundell led the Wildcats and was second in the Big 12 in assists per game (5.53 apg). She is second on the team and 19th in the Big 12 in scoring (10.6 ppg).

Sundell, a five-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week recipient, is the first K-State freshman to record 300 or more points, 160 or more assists, and 20 or more blocks. She joins Kayla Goth as the only K-State guards in program history to have reached these seasonal milestones at any point in their careers.

At the end of the regular season, Sundell led all of the Big 12 freshmen in scoring, assists, assists per game, blocks, 3-point field goals scored, 3-point field goal percentage, and free-throw percentage.

Sundell is the only freshman in K-State history and the only freshman in the nation this season to have 160 or more assists and 40 or more 3-point field goals in their debut season.

Glenn, a three-time winner of the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, averaged 8.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals. Glenn scored nine games with 10 or more points, including five in Big 12 games.

The next step for K-State is the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship. The Wildcats are slated to be the six-seed and will face the three-seed, Texas, on Friday at 7:30 p.m., in Kansas City at the Municipal Auditorium. Tickets for sessions and single matches are available at big12sports.com.

Friday’s game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and will be available on the K-State Sports Network, free on kstatesports.com and on the K-State Sports app.

2021-2022 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards

Coach of the Year: Brandon Schneider, Kansas

Player of the Year: NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

Defensive Player of the Year: Lexi Donarski, Iowa State

Newcomer of the Year: Jordan Lewis, Baylor

Freshman of the Year: Rori Harmon, Texas

Sixth Man Award: Skylar Vann, Oklahoma

All-Big 12 First Team (all honors listed alphabetically by school)

Jordan Lewis, Baylor; NaLyssa Smith, Baylor; Lexi Donarski, State of Iowa; Ashley Joens, State of Iowa; Emily Ryan, State of Iowa; Holly Kersgieter, Kansas; Ayoka Lee , state of Kansas; Taylor Robertson, Oklahoma; Madi Williams, Oklahoma; Vivian Gray, Texas Tech

All-Big 12 Second Team

Sarah Andrews, Baylor; Lauren Fields, Oklahoma State; Rori Harmon, Texas; Joanne Allen-Taylor, Texas; Esmery Martinez, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Ja’Mee Asberry, Baylor; Queen Egbo, Baylor; Zakiyah Franklin, Kansas; Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas; Serena Sundell , state of Kansas; Lauren Heard, TCU; Aliyah Matharu, Texas; Kirsten Deans, West Virginia; Kari Niblack, West Virginia; Madisen Smith, West Virginia

Big 12 All Defense Team

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor; Lexi Donarski, State of Iowa; Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas; Ayoka Lee , state of Kansas; Rori Harmon, Texas