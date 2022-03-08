Commanders hope to keep 3 free agents with football roots in Alabama

The Washington Commanders have 19 players on track to become unrestricted free agents next week. But when Washington general manager Martin Mayhew spoke of the teams’ free agents at the NFL Scouting Combine, he named three in particular defending defenseman Bobby McCain, who traced JD McKissic and wide receiver Cam Sims.

The three players have something in common besides their impending free agency, their Alabama football roots.

McCain at Oxford High School and McKissic at Central High School in Phoenix City are former state prep stars, and Sims is an Alabama alumnus.

Please bet JD back, Mayhew said: during his press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine. We plan to meet his agent while we are down here. We met with Cam Sims agent yesterday. We plan to meet Bobby McCains’ agent here as well. Wed would love to have all three of those guys back.

They’re all in the same group where they were really important to what we did last year. Wed would like to have them for this year. The most important things will be: can we come up with a song that makes sense to everyone involved and how does that fit into the puzzle of putting together our football team?

McKissic has signed a two-year contract with Washington, during which he flourished as a pass-catcher from the backfield. In 2020, the former college-wide receiver caught 80 passes, one of Washington’s single-season record for a running back — for 589 yards and two touchdowns. In 2021, McKissic had 43 receptions for 397 yards and two touchdowns before missing the last six games of the season with a neck injury.

McKissic also has 577 yards and three touchdowns on 133 hasty attempts for Washington.

Please bet JD back, Mayhew said:† He’s explosive. He made some great plays for us last year. He is an important part of what we have.

McCain played on a one-year contract signed in a free agency last season and will start 16 games for Washington in 2021 after six seasons in Miami. He reached the highest point of his career with 63 tackles, four interceptions and 1,031 defensive snaps for the team, starting as a cornerback and free safety.

In his fourth season with Washington, Sims caught 15 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns while playing 287 offensive snaps and 147 special teams.

Sims made the 2018 regular-season roster for Washington as an unwritten rookie, but he was injured on the opening kick-off in the first game and missed the entire season. Sims caught two passes in seven games in 2019 and broke out with 32 receptions for 477 yards and one touchdown in 2020.

Each player will become an unrestricted free agent on March 16 at 3 p.m. CDT if Washington does not sign him for a contract extension before then. Mayhew said no signing was imminent, but he had communicated the commander’s interest to each player’s representatives.

We want to get an idea of ​​where they stand contractually, Mayhew said:† We want to explain to them that we are not ready to make an offer at this point, but we do want them back. And they have the ability to go out when the negotiation period starts in a week or so, they have the ability to go out and talk to other teams, and we want them to keep us updated on where they are contractually and what kind of offers they look at.

That’s what our goal here is to express that we want those guys back. No offers go back and forth, but they know about our interest and they know how important those guys are to us. We want to make that clear to their agents personally.

Washington Football Team Runs Back JD McKissic runs for a touchdown during an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, November 29, 2021 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.AP Photo/Nick Wass

