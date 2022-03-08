219 players for PYC Rebound Racquet LEAGUE 2022 – Punekar News





Pune, March 8: A total of 219 players will represent 8 teams in the PYC Rebound Racquet League hosted by the PYC Hindu Gymkhana at its table tennis, tennis and badminton facilities from March 9. Mr. KumarTamhane, Chairman of PYC Hindu Gymkhana and Mr. Sarang Lagu, Secretary of PYC Hindu Gymkhana, said that this unique competition, which is composed by its members, consists of veterans, men, women and juniors who play in a team and participate in racket. sports namely table tennis, tennis and badminton. The event is being held for the 5th year in a row. mr. Tamhane added The competition was drafted by the team of Abhishek Tamhane, Tanmay Agashe, Tushar Nagarkar, Devendra Chitale, Ranjit Pande, Tanmay Chobhe, Alok Telang and Madhur Ingalhalikar. Mr Sarang Lagu, Hon. The secretary added that PYC Gymkhana is the only club in the city that offers its members four different competitions, one in cricket, one in badminton, one in fitness and the other in all racket sports, making it a unique sports club and its members stay healthy through recreation through sport. The league will bring members to a common platform and help them bond as a team as every match in the draw will be paramount, he added. 8 teams are divided into 2 groups of 4 teams each. Each team plays 3 league matches in their respective pool. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. A draw between two teams consists of 8 matches of badminton and table tennis and 7 matches of tennis, so in total 23 matches will be a draw. Players have been awarded stars based on their playing ability in each sport and on the same basis they were auctioned. The league will witness national-level players in all three sports in action. Matches in all 3 sports are Open Doubles matches of 30 points each, except that matches Nos 6 and 7 of Tennis contain 20 points each. The unique competition has given the members who have stopped playing or given up a sport the chance to come back and rekindle their interest. We have many players who have come to practice more sports in the past year. We also want our members and families to enjoy the best sports facilities offered by PYC Gymkhana, said Alok Telang, president of ReboundSports, a unique sports training equipment manufacturing company. In an auction, 219 players were selected to represent eight teams, Pratham Wani was the player with the highest bid, followed by Gaurav Bhagat, Sangram Patil and Tejas Kinjawadekar. Following are the teams that will be seen in action Excaliburs owned by Madhur Ingalhalikar and Abhishek Tamhane Kirpans owned by Nandan Dongre & Tanmay Chobhe Urban Kukris Pranjali Nadgonde & Kedar Nadgonde Lancers- Alok Telang & Siddharth Nivsarkar Ravetkar MusketeersAmol Ravetkar, Parag Chopada and Aditi Rode Samurais Kunal Patil, Shreetej Darode & Akkash Surryavanshi Pandit-Javdekar Talwars Shivkumar Javdekar, Ankit Damle and Arya Devdhar Tenqua Colts Atharva Iyer & Kedar Deshpande Follow Punekar News: read more

