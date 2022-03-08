Auburn shoots 19-under, Valdes breaks individual tournament record, closes Tiger Invitational





OPELICA, ala. Maroon Freshman Golf for Men Brendan Valdes collected three great rounds over the course of two days to finish the game second on the individual standings at the Tiger Invitational in 2022 with a score of 11 under, 205. Thanks to a 4-under, 68 final round on Monday, Valdes not only set career records for 18, 36 and 54 holes, but the Orlando, Florida native also broke the invite record for lowest overall score by an Auburn golfer. The previous record of 10 under, 206 was set by Ben Schlottman during the 2018 season. As a team, the Tigers posted a score of 19 under, 845, the fourth lowest total for Auburn in the event’s 10-year history. The Tigers were helped by the best 7-under of a round, 281 in the final stanza of the game. “I am very proud of our boys”, head coach of Tigers Nick Clinard said. “What can you say about our depth? Our teams came out of this and showed a lot of guts and resilience and both finished in the top three.” The Auburn teams finished second and third respectively. Auburn’s second line-up rose in the final two rounds to finish at 2-under, 862. Both teams were knocked out by Florida Gulf Coast, who shot 32-under, 832 to win this year’s tournament crown. FGCU’s Frankie Capan III won the individual title with a three-round score of 19-under, 197. “There’s nothing to worry about,” Clinard said. “We will get better and better. Sometimes in sport you just get beat, and this week we got beat, but we are starting to play golf really well and we are ready to attack our next event.” Eight of the Tigers’ 10 golfers finished in the top 25. On the heels of Valdes were sophomores JM Butler and junior Alex Vogelsong † Both men finished in a tie for seventh place 2-under, 214 appearances. For Butler, the finish marks his fourth top-10 outing of the season. Just one stroke behind 1-under, 215 was the trio of CJ Easley † Ryan Eshleman and Carson Bacha † The group together resulted in 41 birdies and an average score of 71.67. Bacha also set career lows for 18, 36 and 54 holes. freshman Evan Vo and junior Austin Coggin rounded out the team’s top-25 placings. Vo shot par on each round to finish with a 216, while Coggin finished 1-over at 217. sophomore Max Johnson shot 3-over, 219 to tie for 28e in the field of 87 entrants in his collegiate debut. Junior Hal Dove improved his performance at last year’s Tiger Invitational by 24 strokes. NEXT ONE The Tigers head to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to face off in the General Hackler Championship March 13-14. Placement golfer R1 R2 R3 Total 2 Brendan Valdes 67 (-5) 70 (-2) 68 (-4) 205 (-11) T7 JM Butler 72 (E) 68 (-4) 74 (+2) 214 (-2) T12 CJ Easley 73 (+1) 73 (+1) 69 (-3) 215 (-1) T18 Evan Vo 72 (E) 72 (E) 72 (E) 216 (E) T20 Austin Coggin 70 (-2) 75 (+3) 72 (E) 217 (+1) 2 BROWN 281 (-7) 283 (-5) 281 (-7) 845 (-19) Placement golfer R1 R2 R3 Total T7 Alex Vogelsong 72 (E) 68 (-4) 74 (+2) 214 (-2) T12 Ryan Eshleman 74 (+2) 70 (-2) 71 (-1) 215 (-1) T12 Carson Bacha 74 (+2) 70 (-2) 71 (-1) 215 (-1) T28 Max Johnson 73 (+1) 74 (+2) 72 (E) 219 (+3) T55 Hal Dove 76 (+4) 73 (+1) 78 (+6) 227 (+11) 3 CHESTNUT CONSTRUCTION (B) 293 (+5) 281 (-7) 288 (E) 862 (-2) Team standings 1. Florida Gulf Coast, 832 (-32)

2. Chestnut, 845 (-19)

3. Chestnut (B), 862 (-2)

4. Southern Miss, 863 (-1)

5. UNC Wilmington, 870, (+6)

6. Louisiana Tech, 871 (+7)

T7. Missouri, 874 (+10)

T7. South Alabama, 874 (+10)

T9. State of Georgia, 877 (+13)

T9. Wichita State, 877 (+13)

T11. Florida Atlantic Ocean, 880 (+16)

T11. James Madison, 880 (+16)

13.Lamar, 894 (+30)

T14. North Alabama, 901 (+37)

T14. Western Kentucky, 901 (+37)

16. Kennesaw State, 907 (+43)

