Steve Smith shortage of century, day 5

Australia has pretty much assured it will not lose the first Test against Pakistan on a day that is oddly riddled with failures to reach individual milestones.

It was a bizarre curse that tore through the Australian order on day four, with the tourists reaching the stumps at 7-449 27 runs behind Pakistan.

The strong batting performance means Pakistan’s route to victory in Rawalpindi is all but closed, with teams almost certain to head to Karachi with the series tied, barring some one-day capitulation.

But one area Pakistan is winning is in big individual scores, a nut Australia seemingly can’t crack in the first Test.

After Usman Khawaja made 97 on day three, Marnus Labuschagne was also fired in the 1990s (90s), Steve Smith was stopped at 78 despite looking strong, while Cameron Green was two runs short for half a century.

The Pakistani Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali both made great centuries of 157 and 185 respectively.

The biggest shock was the dismissal of Smith, who returned to form but came down cheaply to Nauman Ali by swinging a shot leg in the final session.

He was actually quite furious with himself, commentator Mike Haysman noted as Smith trudged out of the park.

Smith wasn’t the only one furious.

Just four overs before, Green was also visible in disbelief as he somehow blasted a wide Ali delivery to the short, fine leg, putting an end to his own hopes of a big score.

That’s exactly why they did that plan and said, are you going to throw it away? Are you going to make a mistake? We’re going to try and buy a wicket, what are you going to do? Rob Key said in comment.

And that’s exactly what Cameron Green has done. It was just a ball he could have hit anywhere on the side of the leg, it wasn’t a great throw.

He is devastated.

Simon Katich added: He was lured into that sweep shot. It’s not really his shot.

Previously, Labuschagne fell just 10 runs short of his first overseas Test century with Shaheen Shah Afridi finding his outside edge with the second new ball.

Shortly afterwards, Travis Heads (8) shot to Ali was sharpened for wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to take a sharp catch behind the stumps.

Late in the day Alex Carey was shot for 19 by a Naseem Shah stunner.

Ali has figures of 4-107 from his 37 overs, while Sajid Khan, Shah and Afridi all have one wicket.

The first Test will close on Tuesday with a likely draw after the first session of day four was lost to a wet outfield, while nearly 30 overs were lost to poor light on days two and three.