Our readers write: La Jolla Tennis Club; sea ​​lions





Letters to the editor: Why a search agency to find a Tennis Club manager? As for Ashley Mackin-Solomon’s revealing article (La Jolla Tennis Clubs $20,000 manager search contract triggers sticker shock in some members, March 3, La Jolla Light† Let’s see, the job pays six figures and, I suspect, benefits. It’s in La Jolla Village, one of the best destinations in the world to live or work, and you don’t have to be a pro or top tennis player. One has to manage a number of public tennis courts not for profit and keep the members happy. Still, the board of directors can’t be bothered to use all the online job boards, their own contacts and those of their 700 members, plus all the local job resources, and is instead willing to pay $20,000 to a search company in South Carolina. ? Something smells like fish. Alan Segal Dogs and sea lions don’t mix A dog and a sea lion face each other in a video screenshot. (Courtesy of Elena Tillman) Reader Elena Tillman said she saw a video on social media of people using a dog to mock a sea lion at night in La Jolla, and on March 4 sent in the accompanying screenshot, which the Light cropped to fit in. zoom. Her comments are below. On March 7, the video was no longer posted. Honestly I don’t even know what to say but this is so not OK. This is just one example of what happens at night at The Cove/Point La Jolla/South Casa Beach. I witnessed it myself [last] summer. People just don’t know how to behave, and the sea lions don’t rest day or night. Moreover, this could have ended terribly for all parties involved. It’s absolutely ridiculous. Elena Tillman What are you thinking of? Letters published in the La Jolla Light express readers’ opinions on community matters. Submissions of related photos are also welcome. Letters reflect the views of the writer and not necessarily those of the newspaper’s staff or publisher. Letters are subject to editing. To share your thoughts on this public forum, email them with your first and last name and the city or neighborhood where you live to [email protected]† You can also submit a letter online at: lajollalight.com/submit-a-letter-to-the-editor† The deadline is 10 a.m. Monday for publication in that week’s newspaper. Letters without the author’s name cannot be published. Letters from the same person are limited to one in a 30-day period.

