Atlantic Hockey Playoffs Preview: Bentley Looks to Dethrone AIC

A first-round revival gives Bentley a chance to take down AIC and open Atlantic Hockey to a new tournament champion.

The Bentley Falcons took the top spot in Atlantic Hockey at the beginning of January, but an 11-game winless streak in the regulations dropped them to number nine.

2022 Bentley vs American International – Men

The Falcons finished the season with a conference record of 10-14-2 (14-18-2 overall) and the third-worst goals-to-go total in Atlantic Hockey. But the threat of elimination turned things around as the Falcons won their first regulatory game since January 21 and followed it up with a second straight win and a No. 8 Niagara sweep for the disrupted series.

Next, the Falcons will visit the #1 seed AIC and all the action will be streamed live, right here on FloHockey, along with the entire Atlantic Hockey Tournament.

The Falcons have faced each other twice this season with AIC, losing the first game decisively and falling 5-0. They fared better in the bottom half of the series, claiming a 2-1 win in overtime that kicked off the five game win streak that put them at the top of the Congress standings for a short time.

Bentley is a defensively-led program, built not so much on defensive systems as relying heavily on goalkeeper Evan Debrouwer and defenders Drew Bavaro and Matt Lombardozzi.

Debrouwer has a 9-7-1 record with a 2.52 GAA and a serve percentage of 0.916. He led the program to their previous win over AIC, then went on to win his next seven starts, earning the win in each of their games for Niagara’s sweep.

Before him, Bavaro and Lombardozzi man the blue line and eat the big minutes, but both play an attacking game that helps earn goals for their team, which can also lead to goals against. Bavaro leads the squad with 27 points (9 G, 18 A) in 34 games and has added three power play goals. Lombardozzi has eight goals, 17 points and 7 power play goals. AIC will have to be wary of the blue line on the penalty kill.

AIC has seen it all and no team reaches its status without learning other systems and remaining accountable when it comes to penalties. The Yellow Jackets have become the powerhouse of Atlantic Hockey, winning their fourth straight regular season title and on their way to their third conference tournament title.

A slow, unusual first half of the season certainly took some guesswork, but at the start of the calendar, the Jackets reminded everyone of their abilities with an 11-game winning streak that catapulted the program into first place, where they held out for the rest of the game. stayed. the regular season.

In their revival, the Jackets finished with a 17-7-2 conference record (18-12-3 overall) en route to the most goals in the conference and the fewest allowed. They remain the team to beat and have a target on their backs as the conference rivals try to dethrone them.

But the Jackets are deep and dangerous with five double-digit goalscorers, seven 20-point scorers and a goalkeeper tandem with no regrets.

With three of their 20-point scorers coming as graduate transfers, the NCAA’s eligibility changes are fully visible to the Jackets and coach Eric Langs’ team grew older, wiser, deeper and stronger from the transfer portal.

It will take a lot to take out AIC, but Bentley will give it a shot this weekend.

