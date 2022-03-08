Bangladesh Cricket Board president questions Shakib Al Hasan’s commitment to the country | Cricket News







Shakib had initially refused to play the Test series against South Africa because he wanted to make himself available for the IPL, but he remained unsold in the auctions.

Last week, he was named in Bangladesh’s ODI and Test squads for the tour of South Africa later this month.

But on Sunday, the veteran all-rounder said he feels burdened amid regular international cricket, and that a break would help rejuvenate him.

“I think it makes sense to think that if he was in a bad physical and mental state, he wouldn’t have mentioned his name in the IPL [auction]’, Hassan was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“But he went through with it. So, does it mean if he got his IPL contract he would have said the same thing? There’s nothing we can do if he doesn’t want to play [for Bangladesh]†

Shakib had said he is mentally and physically exhausted and not ready to play in the upcoming tour of South Africa.

“Given my mental and physical condition, I don’t think I can play that much international cricket. If I get a break, if I get my interest back, I can play more easily. I was like a passenger in the Afghanistan series, which is never desirable is.”

Shakib, who scored 74 runs and took seven wickets in the three ODIs and two T20Is against Afghanistan, said he felt like a “passenger”.

“I didn’t enjoy the ODIs and T20Is. I don’t think I should be in the South Africa tour with that mentality. I want to meet everyone’s expectations when I play.

“There is no guarantee of my best performance, but at least I know I tried my hardest for the country. I don’t want to waste time or anyone’s place.”

The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and South Africa will begin on March 18, followed by two tests, starting on March 30, while the IPL kicks off on March 26.

