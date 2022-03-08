15-year-old shot dead near Beale Street identified by football coach FOX13 News Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The gunman who killed 15-year-old Roderiguez Miner Jr. killed and injured a teenage girl on Beale Street and Riverside Drive, is still on the run.

As the police work to put the killer behind bars, people close to the late teen mourn his death. FOX13 spoke to the Miners football coach. He told us that Roderiguez, known affectionately as Lil Rocky to those close to him, had big dreams.

Rodriquez “Lil Rocky” Miner Jr. Rodriquez Miner Jr., aka “Lil Rocky,” was shot and killed after gunshots broke out near Beale St. over the weekend, according to his high school football coach. (WHBQ)

Lil Rocky was a kid who loved life, loved his parents and loved to play football, said Trezevant High School football coach Mark Cannon.

That’s love that Roderiguez Lil Rocky Miner Jr. can no longer spread because its life was cut short.

These weapons are getting out of hand. We have to take a hard line against that, Cannon said.

Memphis police said Lil Rocky and a 16-year-old girl were gunned down Saturday night on Beale Street and Riverside Drive. Roderiguez was rushed to Regional One Hospital but did not survive his injuries. Police said the teenage girl was being treated at Le Bonheur Childrens Hospital for non-critical injuries.

Last season, he scored three touchdowns in high school, which is good for his first time in high school, Cannon said. Mark Cannon first met Lil Rocky three years ago. He was his football coach at Humes Middle School.

Shortly after, Cannon landed a job as a coach at Trezevant High School, where he also coached Lil Rocky.

He wanted to go to university and take care of his mother and father. There are many things off the field that we discuss as players and coaches. He was on his way. He was on his way, Cannon said.

A journey derailed by a senseless act of violence, leaving holes in the hearts of all who knew him.

As a coach you become attached to these children. When you get attached, it’s like being your own. So there is nothing but love for him, Cannon said.

After the shooting, some tourists pay more attention to their surroundings.

Carmen Alonso and Alex Shkundrich visit Memphis from Chicago. They take in everything the city has to offer.

We checked this immediately when we got here. It was fun. We went to Malcos Drive-In yesterday. It was fun. Now we went to get food, Alonso said.

So it came as a surprise to learn that a few blocks from where they stood on Beale Street, two teenagers were shot and killed on Beale and Riverside Drive on Saturday night.

That you were there down the street. That’s crazy, that’s crazy, intense, Alonso said. While these tourists are now on edge, a Memphaan is clamoring for city leaders to act.

Something has to be changed. If you lose one child, that’s too many a year. First of the year a child dies, then it just goes on quickly, said Bruce Stripling of Memphis.

Sadly, Stripling believes his cry will fall on deaf ears.

No changes. There is a lot of rhetoric. You sit there, see those people on TV. We’re going to do this. We’re going to march on the situation, but after about a week or two, you won’t see anything wrong, Stripling said.

Memphis police say there is no information at this time on who shot the teens, but if you know anything that could lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

