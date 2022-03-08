Colorado suspends betting on Russian and Belarus sports in response to invasion of Ukraine – CBS Denver





DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s sports betting division is the latest state agency to move away from Russia, nearly two weeks after the country went to war against Ukraine.

On Friday, the Colorado Division of Gaming announced that it is suspending all Russian and Belarusian governing bodies, leagues, teams, players and events from the official sports betting catalog of events and betting. The catalog contains all approved bets approved by the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission. It was only a matter of time, said Ian St. Clair, an analyst at PlayColorado.com. Since betting was legalized statewide in 2020, Coloradans have wagered billions of dollars both online and at sportsbooks. A small slice of that pie has come from betting on various Russian and Belarusian leagues, including table tennis, which has gripped Colorado gamblers since the start of the pandemic. We didn’t have Major League Baseball, there were no NBA or NHL playoffs, St. Clair said. Two years later, table tennis’s popularity still hinders St. Clair, who said it consistently ranks in the top ten sports betting list in Coloradans. Colorado has bet $181.7 million on table tennis, St. Clair said. It’s one of those interesting scenarios where people can’t explain. Now those offers can’t be found in sportsbooks or gambling apps in Colorado. Dan Hartman, director of the Colorado Division of Gaming, said the decision to suspend betting on Russian and Belarusian teams was a logical step as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. The conflict going on there would have an effect anyway, but this is really just sticking with Ukraine, Hartman said. According to Hartman, all long-term bets on Russian or Belarusian sports made before Friday will be cleared. In Colorado, the most common bets involving teams from both countries are table tennis and hockey. Well, see a bit of a dip, Hartman said. The money we get will eventually go to the water program and tax collection, but I don’t think you’re going to see a huge number. It’s a bit unknown at the moment. Colorado’s decision comes as national sportsbooks and major corporations take similar steps in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to Hartman, the Division of Gaming will look into lifting the betting suspension when things are closer to normal in Ukraine and other sanctions are lifted. Overall, it won’t have that much of an impact on the state, it’ll just be one of those things where this will finally be the end of table tennis? asked St. Clair.

