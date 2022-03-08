FAIRFAX, California. The Colorado golf team posted a 14-stroke improvement from round one to round two on Monday and is currently at 11e at the July Inkster Meadow Club Collegiate.

The Buffalos shot a 17-over 305 on the first 18 holes, making them 12 . hade general. But in the second round, the Buffalos improved to make a 3-over 291, their fifth-best round of the year. Colorado (596) is just three strokes behind 10eplace UC Davis (593) and just five strokes back from ninth place Oregon State (591).

San Jose State, one of the two tournament hosts, leads the team. The Spartans shot a 12-under in the two rounds (281-283564) and are 14 strokes ahead of Stanford (578). San Francisco, the other co-host, is currently third (579).

Hailey Schalk played the most stable round for the Buffs on the par 72, 6,157-foot Meadow Club course. She carded a tie through the first round and scored a 1-over in her second round. Schalk started on the back nine and teed from the 10e hole, and was 2-over when she was about to start the front nine. She made par on the first five holes and then birdied before hitting another par. A bogey put her back at 2-over, but she ended the round with her first eagle of the season on the last hole to equalize.

Her second round had her record of five birdies, two on the back nine and three on the front, and she also made seven pars, but Schalk also carded six bogeys to put her at 1 for the round. She is tied for 17e en route to the final round with a team-best 145.

Lauren Gooding had a good day too, card rounds of 75 and 74 to finish with 30e (149). She birdied three and made 10 pairs in her first round, but also shot four bogeys and had one double bogey to finish 3-over.

Her second round was even better. She started with a birdie on the 11e hole, but a bogey on the next hole leveled her again. She made par on the next seven holes before making another bogey, this time on the second hole. After making another par, she carded her third bogey of the round, making her 2-over. Gooding made par on the next three holes before birdied at number 8 and pared at number 9. She was 1-over with one hole left and finished with her fourth bogey to put her at 2-over in the round .

Diane Baillieux had a bad first round and finished with an 83. She did a great job regrouping and shaved 14 strokes off her first round, finishing the second round with a 3-under. She is tied for 43rd (152).

Just like Schalk, Baillieux started on the 10e tee. She started her second round with back-to-back bogeys and went on to par at number 12 before making birdies on two of the next three holes. Baillieux was able to even her score by the time she moved into the front nine and from there she made par on six of the nine holes; the other three holes she birdies on to finish 3-under for the round.

Natalie Vo ended her day tied for 50e† She shot a 75 in the first round with two birdies and 11 pairs, followed by a 79 in the second with one birdie and 11 pars.

Malak Bouraeda carded rounds of 83 and 75 to end with a tie of 65e† In the two rounds, she birded three and made 19 par.

playing individually, Issy Simpson finished the day with a 156. She shot a 78 in the first round with three birdies and eight pairs and in the second round she scored a 77. Simpson tied for 54e general.

“The second round was better for us,” Colorado coach Anne Kelly said. “Diane made a really nice comeback. Unfortunately, Lauren signed for a score that was two shots higher than what she actually shot, so we had to count that score [in the second round]†

“Hailey played really solid golf today. The team is showing signs of improvement. This is a great golf course that requires a lot of thought and concentration.”

Washington’s Camille Boyd leads the field with a 7-under 137. She recorded rounds of 67 and 70 and is one stroke ahead of a pair of San Francisco golfers Hannah Zeman and Riana Mission, who are in second place with a 138.

The final round kicks off Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. PT with a shotgun start.