Shane Warne autopsy reveals cricket legend died of natural causes





Shane Warne died tragically in Thailand last Friday, aged just 52, and an autopsy has revealed he died of natural causes Load video Video not available The video will play automatically soon 8 Cancel Play now Dean Wilson reacts to the death of Shane Warne, aged 52

An autopsy on cricket legend Shane Warne has confirmed the Australian cricket legend died of natural causes. Thai police released the results of the autopsy on Monday, three days after the shock of Warne’s death in the country just three days earlier. Warne’s family has been notified and accepts the finding, with the ex-Testster’s body now to be handed over to Australian consular officers for return to Australia where he will be given a state funeral. “Today, investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural,” Thai deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement.













Image: Getty Images)

“Investigators will summarize the autopsy result for prosecutors within the time frame of the law.” Friends and medics worked tirelessly to try and resuscitate Warne after he went unresponsive at the villa he stayed in while on vacation in Thailand, but he was pronounced dead at the age of 52. In a statement, his family has been candid about their “never-ending nightmare” since Warne’s sudden death. Finding words to adequately express our grief is an impossible task for us and looking to a future without Shane is unimaginable, hopefully the mountain of happy memories we all have will help us cope with our lingering grief, the statement said. Son Jackson Warne added: I don’t think anything will ever fill the void you left in my heart. Sitting at the poker table, walking the golf course, watching the Saints and eating pizza will never be the same, he said. But I know all you ever wanted for me was to be happy no matter what. So that’s what I’m going to do, try to be happy. I’m going to miss you so much daddy and you really were the best father and partner anyone could have asked for. I love you so much daddy, see you soon. read more read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/cricket/breaking-shane-warne-cause-death-26401572 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos