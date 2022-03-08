Sports
Tennis 2022: ATP penalized for Alexander Zverev for attack on referee, suspension, fine
The governing body of men’s tennis has been criticized for its extremely weak penalty for a violent attack on a referee.
The governing body of men’s tennis has been roundly criticized after it sentenced world No. 3 Alexander Zverev for his violent attack on a referee last month.
The German was disqualified from the Mexican Open in Acapulco after he verbally and violently lashed out at the chair umpire during a double play.
Furious with a contentious line-call, Zverev completely lost his temper, unleashing a forceful tirade at the referee.
He yelled at the umpire, “Look where the ball bounced…8-6 in the tiebreak…for God’s sake…it f***s your line…f***ing idiot.”
In a display of blatant intimidation after losing the match, Zverev hit the referee’s chair firmly with his racket several times, just missing his feet and legs as the referee visibly flinched to escape danger.
Zverev was immediately kicked out of the tournament, but calls from tennis fans for the 24-year-old to face a lengthy suspension from the tour have fallen on deaf ears.
On Tuesday, the ATP announced that Zverev had been fined AU$34,000 and given an eight-week suspension from the tour, meaning he can still play in ATP events.
The ATP also confirmed that Zverev is now on probation for one year and that if he commits another offense and commits another unsportsmanlike act, he will be banned from ATP events for eight weeks and fined $25,000 (USD).
Many tennis fans had urged the ATP to ban it long enough for Zverev to miss the next grand slam – the French Open, which opens in late May.
Incredulous fans and pundits criticized the ATP for issuing such a weak penalty that Zverev, the gold medalist of the Tokyo Olympics, is still free to play professional tennis tournaments.
American tennis legend Pam Shriver tweeted: “Name another sport that wouldn’t protect its officials who have been physically attacked and harassed by a competitor by serving probation versus suspension? What am I missing?”.
Scott Bailey of AAP said: “Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner for the weakest athletic body in world sport. Shameful.”
Sports reporter Oliver Caffrey said: “Alexander Zverev was given an eight-week suspension (!) for THAT outburst in Acapulco. Utterly shameful response from the ATP to one of the worst incidents on the tennis court in years.”
Journalist Allen McDuffee: “Reading this you could almost get the impression that the ATP did something about Zverev’s Acapulco sh*t show.”
Lukas Weese of Athletic: “Alexander Zverev should not have played if the ATP had conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations of domestic violence.
“Now he is being fined an additional $25,000 and an eight-week suspension for threatening violence against a referee. Shameful.”
Sports editor Russell Bennett added: “This should not divide anyone. Everyone should be united – it’s an absolute disgrace and the @atptour looks like a joke.”
Australian sports broadcaster Andy Maher simply posted: “Pitiful @atptour”.
Zverev was initially fined AU$56,000 for his outburst and was also forced to surrender more than $42,000 in prize money and all ranking points from the ATP tournament in Acapulco.
He apologized for the attack on the umpire in a statement, saying there was “no excuse” for hitting his racket on the umpire’s chair multiple times and his foul-mouthed rant against the umpire was “unacceptable”.
“It’s hard to put into words how much I regret my behavior during and after yesterday’s doubles match,” Zverev wrote.
“I personally apologized to the chair umpire because my outburst to him was wrong and unacceptable.”
Zverev played in Germany’s Davis Cup qualifier against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro last weekend.
