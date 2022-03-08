CBA Wins State Title, Middletown North Falls in Public B

The Christian Brothers Academy ice hockey team concluded a season that New Jersey school ice hockey lore has it that will end Monday night with a 3-0 victory over Delbarton in the NJSIAA Non-Public Championship game at Prudential Center, Newark.

CBA (27-0-3), which won its ninth state title and the NJSIAA held a state tournament for the second time in a row, became the first team in the state to go undefeated in a season since St. Augustine 23 became. 0 in the 2006-07 season.

When the horn blew, CBA players celebrated in the middle of the ice first, then went to their frenzied fans – “The Colt Crazies.”

What it means

The Colts won their last 26 games after a 2-2 draw against Seton Hall Prep on December 8. They also recorded their ninth shutout of the season. They defeated their opponent 144-30 on the season. They went 2-0-1 against Delbarton the season.

Patrick Reilly the hero

Junior defender Patrick Reiley scored two goals, including the first with 4:42 to go in the second period. He also added an empty goal with 1:35 left. Junior striker William Thygeson had the insurance goal 3:27 in the third period.

Senior goalkeeper John Donohue stopped 22 shots as he recorded his fifth shutout of the season and fourth in the last five games.

“It’s unbelievable, especially beating Delbarton,” said Reilly. “Their goalkeeper (Jason Cai) is incredible. The rivalry between CBA and Delbarton is probably one of the most iconic in all high school sports. You play for more than just your school.”

LAKE:Christian Brothers Academy Beats Delbarton, Repeats as NJSIAA Non-Public Ice Hockey Champions

Turning point: the second period

After a tied first period, CBA took the lead with a dominant second period. The Colts had the first nine shots of the period, beating the Green Wave 20-2 in the period.

Reilly’s goal came from a rebound from a shot from the right point by senior forward Ray Cartigano. He fired a shot past goalkeeper Jason Cai from the left faceoff circle.

CBA ice game in the third

Thygeson’s goal came 22 seconds after the Colts knocked out a power play from Delbarton on the only penalty of the game. He picked up a puck that bounced off a linesman and covered a shot into the net from the left throw-in circle. Junior forward Leighton Biesiadeckian and sophomore forward Derek Fiore had the assists.

Reilly’s empty goal came on a shot from the right corner of Donohue. The shot went straight into the middle of the net.

Public B Championship: Middletown North had a spectacular run despite state final defeat

The Middletown North boys’ team fell short of its goal of winning the NJSIAA Public B Championship, but the memorable drive to the finals was something it will long remember.

Two goals in the final at 6:23 gave the top-seeded Northern Highlands a 3-1 victory at the Prudential Center, Newark in a game that saw sixth-seeded Middletown North (16-8-1) lead by 31-18 had in shots.

“Our guys have been fighting like crazy,” said Middletown North coach Don Wood. “They have nothing to hang their heads about. They played as hard as they could for 45 minutes, I thought.”

What it means

It was Northern Highlands’ second state championship. Middletown North was denied its second state title and the first since it won Public B in 2015.

Northern Highlands (22-3-3) broke a 1-1 draw in the game attended by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on a breakaway goal from senior striker Will Fuller.

Fuller’s second goal of the game came just after a wave from Middletown North, including a rebound from a walk from Andrew Gross.

The Lions then pulled goalkeeper Luke Chrzan back with 1:25 to go and 23 seconds later Brett Beswick provided the ice for the Highlanders by firing a shot into the empty net from the center ice.

Rewind:Watch New Jerseyan Ross Colton’s Stanley Cup-winning goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning

Shore stuff:A look at 7 NHL players who graduated from Jersey Shore high schools

Big Middletown North rooting contingent rejoices

Middletown North, which had a lead in shots in each period, tied the game with 1:07 remaining in the second period when senior striker Jace Koenigsmark scored from the right face-off circle on a feed from senior John Betz.

The goal sent the large contingent of Middletown North fans into a frenzy.

Fuller, who had the game winner in Northern Highlands’ 3-2 victory over Ramapo in the semi-finals, gave the Highlanders a 4:45 lead into the second period when he crammed the puck into a wild scramble in front of goal. Middletown North.

The Middletown North players and coaches thought the whistle should have been whistled during the scramble, but the puck was still visible to the umpires and the goal stood.

The Lions had large parts of the game in their hands, but there were not many clear chances. When they created opportunities, Highlanders’ goalkeeper Daniel Moor rose to the challenge. Moor had 30 saves.

Lions ‘came to play’

“It wasn’t like we just showed up and they threw the pucks out and that was that,” Wood said. “Our boys weren’t satisfied with just the RFH game last night (Middletown North defeated Rumson-Fair Haven in a state semi-final). They came to play. Northern Highlands just got the best of us.”

Middletown North’s build-up to the state finals included a dramatic 4-3 shootout win over #2-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven as Koenigsmark scored twice in the 1:39 final to send the game into extra time. The Lions then converted all four attempts into the shootout, including one by Koenigsmark. Chrzan had three saves during that shootout.

“These kids are like family. They’ve done an amazing job all year,” Wood said. “These kids really took charge of their season.”

In the quarterfinals, Middletown defeated North No. 3 seed Summit 4-0 using two short-handed goals.

The Lions defeated Wall 6-3 in the first round of the tournament.

Prior to the state tournament, they won the Shore Conference’s Handchen Cup with a 2-1 victory over St. John Vianney.