Celebrating some of India’s fiercest and most powerful female athletes

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, we take a look at some of India’s most powerful sportswomen, who have excelled in their fields and brought laurels to the nation.

Indian women have overcome many adversities and have contributed to society in amazing ways. Sport is one such field where Indian women have come forward to take center stage, represent the country at national and international level and make the country proud of their amazing records.

PV Sindhu – Badminton

This badminton superstar is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal. She won silver in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and bronze in the 2020 Summer Olympics at the age of 21. Sindhu has also won more than five medals at the World Badminton Championship and is one of the highest paid female athletes in the country. The strong and focused player has been blessed with India’s third and fourth highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Mithali Raj – Cricket

Captain of the Indian women’s team, the 39-year-old has really redefined cricket in the country by being the only female star to surpass 7,000 run in ODIs. The right-handed batter is also the first woman to have played more than 200 ODIs. The tech-savvy batter has the ability to anchor an innings at the top of the rankings and is the only Indian captain (male or female) to lead India to two 50-over World Cup finals. Raj received the Arjuna Award in 2003 and the Padma Shri in 2015 for her tremendous contribution to the game.

Mary Kom – Boxer

Facing a number of challenges and setbacks in her life, Mary Kom became the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times. She is also the only boxer to have won eight medals from the Women’s World Boxing Championship, along with winning bronze at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Magical Mary made history by winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and was co-starred with the Padma. Congratulations to Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan for her sheer hard work and perseverance.

Saina Nehwal – Badminton

Saina Nehwal is the first female and the second Indian shuttler to be ranked first in the world and can be credited with making badminton a popular sport in the country. Nehwal is India’s first badminton player to win an Olympic medal and has been awarded the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for her outstanding performance.

Tania Sachdev – Chess

Our very own Grandmaster, Tania Sachdev, holds the FIDE titles of International Master and Woman Grand Master. She has won three silver medals and a bronze medal at the Womens Asian Team Championship and is a three-time Commonwealth Womens Chess Champion. Sachdev received the Arjuna Award in 2009 for her exemplary performance in the chess world.

Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat – Wrestling

These very inspiring and hardworking sisters have made India some proud moments in sports history. While Geeta Phogat won India’s first-ever gold in wrestling at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, younger sister Babita Phogat won a silver medal in the same tournament. She also took gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Geeta Phogat is also the first Indian female wrestler to qualify for the Summer Olympics. Indeed, these Haryanvi sisters have made India proud of several wrestling championships.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu – Weightlifting

Chanu took the tricolor up a notch when she won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 49kg category. The 27-year-old weightlifter had previously taken silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. She also won gold at the 2017 World Weightlifting Championship and again at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Chanu was awarded the Padma Shri for her contributions to the sport. of weightlifting.

Rahi Sarnobat – Pistol Shooting

The Indian shooting star competing in the 25m pistol shooting category, Sarnobat made history by winning two golds, one in 2010 and the other in 2014 Commonwealth Games. The 30-year-old also won gold at the 2018 Jakarta Palembang Asian Games and recently defeated Singapore with her teammates to take a gold medal at the 2022 ISSF World Cup.

Oinam Bembem Devi – Football

Popularly known as the Durga of Indian football, Bembem Devi is the first Indian female footballer to be honored with the prestigious Padma Shri Award. The Manipur footballer captained the Indian team and helped win the South Asian Games in 2010 and 2016 as well as three SAF Womens Championship titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Currently in the top ten of the International Table Tennis Federation’s international mixed doubles rankings, 26-year-old Batra is India’s burgeoning table tennis sensation. Batra won three medals at the 2015 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship and continued her win with three golds at the 2016 South Asian Games. Currently, Batra is in 50th place in the table tennis ranking.

