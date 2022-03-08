Pruitt takes spot at NCAA Championships at 1-meter





ATLANTIA Senior Conner Pruitt hit his ticket to the NCAA Championships on Monday with a seventh-place finish at 1 meter at the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships. Pruitt compiled back-to-back lists of 326.65 and 338.60 to score a total of 665.25 points and finish seventh. The top eight qualified for the NCAA Championships. This will be Pruitt’s first NCAA appearance since his freshman year in 2019. He qualified at all three events in 2020, but the meet was canceled due to COVID. “I love it”, Chief Dive Coach Auburn Jeff Shaffer said. “He wasn’t as sharp as I would have liked, but that comes with the encounter and the pressure. I think tomorrow he will relax and do a little better and be ready to go for NCAAs in a few weeks.” Pruitt will dive 3 meters in Zones on Tuesday, and if he finishes in the top 12, he will add that to his event list at the NCAA Championships. He is not expected to dive the platform this week. It was a strong day for freshmen with Andrus who also advanced to the 1-meter final in his NCAA Zones debut. Andrus was in 18th place after the preliminaries but climbed up to 13th place with 327.55 in the final. He finished with a combined score of 612.50. Andrus and sophomore Hunter Kebler who was 23rd in the preliminaries, will play the 3-meter with Pruitt on Tuesday. The Tigers nearly had another NCAA qualifier on Monday with: Ashlynn Sullivan at 3 meters. The junior finished 11th in the final, one spot away from her spot. Sullivan had two solid lists, scoring 294.65 in prelims and 286.95 in finals, for a combined score of 581.60. freshman Abigail Farrar placed 33rd in the preliminaries with a score of 256.65. Farrar, Sullivan and Junior Gretchen Wensuc will all close the meeting with platform on Tuesday. “Abi’s best event is platform, so she’s ready and ready,” Shaffer said. “Gretchen didn’t dive 10 feet. We just rescued her for platform. That’s her best event, so we’ll see how that plays out tomorrow.” The men will start the day in the 3 meters with prelims at 9:00 a.m. CT followed by finals. The women’s platform is scheduled for 2:15 PM CT with the finals right after.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://auburntigers.com/news/2022/3/7/swimming-diving-pruitt-clinches-spot-at-ncaa-championships-on-1-meter.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos