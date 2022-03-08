Death Shane Warne: Thai police say autopsy shows cricket died of natural causes | Shane Warne

Shane Warnes’ autopsy shows the cricket died of natural causes, Thai police say, as his family issued a statement saying they would accept the offer of a state monument in Melbourne.

Thai police spokesman Kritsana Pattanacharoen said on Monday afternoon that the autopsy report had been received and the conclusion was that Warne died of natural causes.

Police have informed his family and the Australian embassy and will provide the report to the prosecutor to close the case.

The Australian ambassador thanked the Thai police and related department for investigating the 52-year-old’s death on Friday.

Warnes’ parents said Monday night that the past few days had been a never-ending nightmare.

Finding words to adequately express our grief is an impossible task for us, and looking to a future without Shane is unimaginable, Keith and Brigitte Warne said.

Hopefully the mountain of happy memories we all have will help us cope with our lingering sadness.

They added: In recent days, Shane has been honored with the family being presented with a state memorial to Shane by Prime Minister Daniel Andrews, which the family has gratefully accepted.

Shane Warne, ‘the King of Spin’, Dies at 52 Video Obituary

Children pay tribute

Warnes’ son, Jackson, said he didn’t think anything would fill the void his father had left.

I love you so much, he said. Sitting at the poker table, walking the golf course, watching the Saints and eating pizza will never be the same.

Jackson Warne and his father, Shane Warne, in St Kilda, Melbourne. Photo: Sam Tabone/WireImage

His daughter Brooke said she would cherish her last memories forever as her father laughed and joked.

We were happy. We were alike in so many ways and I used to joke that I got your genes and how much that annoyed me, she said. well now me

couldn’t be happier and prouder that I have your genes.

Warne’s youngest daughter Summer said: Our time was robbed. I want more holidays with you, more laughter where your smile lights up the whole room.

No suspicious circumstances

Lieutenant General Surachate Hakparn, an adviser to the Royal Thai Police, said on Monday afternoon that Warne had visited Koh Samui three times since 2017, before his fourth trip last week.

The official investigation shows there are no signs of fighting or any assets being stolen, Hakparn said. There were no suspicious circumstances.

He said Warnes’ body would be taken by road to Bangkok on Monday evening and then flown to Australia on Tuesday.

Just a cricket fan

Earlier on Monday, a German woman had been questioned by Thai police after entering the ambulance carrying Warnes’ body from the island of Koh Samui.

Warnes’ body was taken by ferry from Koh Samui to Surat Thani on the mainland on Sunday and to a local hospital where the official autopsy was performed.

Warnes’ body was accompanied by his friends, as well as Australian Ambassador to Thailand Allan McKinnon, and Dfat officials, but they were not with the van when it was parked on the car ferry. the ABC reported†

ABC video showed a blonde woman accompanied by a Thai woman talking to local immigration officials at the car ferry.

The couple were then escorted to the ambulance parked on the ferry, where the blonde woman carrying flowers walked to the driver’s window. They had a brief exchange before he escorted her to the other side of the van and let her in for less than a minute.

Screenshot of an unidentified woman who climbed into the ambulance carrying the body of Shane Warnes after his death on Koh Samui. Photo: ABC News

The woman went to the local police station on Monday morning.

Hakparn said after an investigation that the police had determined that the woman was simply a cricket fan. She was sad that he died here, he said. She just wanted to put the flowers down and honor him.

The woman, who lives on Koh Samui, was not charged as she was not considered a threat, Hakparn said, adding that the incident was a security breach. She didn’t know Warne personally.

McKinnon, the Australian ambassador, thanked Thai police on Monday afternoon for conducting their investigation into Warnes’s death smoothly and professionally.

Warne was found unresponsive at his villa around 5:15 p.m. Friday after failing to arrive for dinner with friends as scheduled.

One of the paramedics on the scene Friday described how friends of Warnes desperately tried to resuscitate him by performing CPR.

The Australian cricketer was later pronounced dead at the local hospital, and Bo Phut police confirmed his death shortly after.

Bo Phut Police Station Superintendent Yuttana Sirisombat has said Warne had chest pains before arriving in Thailand. He also had asthma and had seen a doctor about his heart.

Warne visited a local tailor before his death. Parsuram Panday said Monday the ex-cricket player was happy and playful when he saw him for the first time in two years due to the Covid pandemic.

His body looked the same, he is a sportsman, he looked fresh, Panday told Guardian Australia.

He was funny. He played tummy tucks with me. He was a nice man. He smoked. He hadn’t smoked before, but this time I saw him smoking. I don’t know what happened to him. I do not know. He looked strong. I heard it was a heart attack.

The tailor said he would fit in with Warne at his villa on Saturday, but would now be taking his suit to the hotel.

Last meal was Vegemite on toast

Sporting News chief Tom Hall has revealed Warnes’ last meal was a plate of Vegemite toast shared with a friend at the resort in Thailand, where he died hours later.

I’ve dined with Shane at many fine establishments, but instead of sampling some of the local Thai dishes, we eat a plate of Vegemite on toast, Hall wrote in an article on the outlet website†

Shane chews away: Gosh, you can’t beat Vegemite with some butter, always great wherever you are in the world. An Australian through and through would turn out to be his last meal.

Warnes’s death is believed to have been caused by a heart attack.