Calvin Ridley Suspension: Fantasy Football Impact & Takeaways (2022)

Fantasy football managers were shocked by the news of Calvin Ridley’s year-long suspension due to betting on the NFL during his time away from the Atlanta Falcons. Our analysts discuss the impact of the news on fantasy football regarding the 2022 Falcons, the value of Ridley’s dynasty and the overall 2022 concept strategy of fantasy football managers.

The details of Calvin Ridley’s suspension

Calvin Ridley banned for one year

In a shocking update from Tom Pelissero, he reports that Falcons WRCalvin Ridley has been banned from the NFL for one year. Ridley was found to have bet on NFL games last season after leaving the Falcons for personal reasons. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter†

The Impact on Calvin Ridley’s Dynasty Value

Calvin Ridley has dropped in my dynasty rankings for fear that he may never step on an NFL football field again. However, if I’m a team on a remodel, I’m immediately looking to buy Ridley cheap. The talent is still evident and that always reigns supreme when NFL teams choose to make roster decisions. Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon seemed to have endless second chances. Obviously, its value could bottom out, but there’s a chance its value will only climb until 2023.

– Andrew Erickson

There are not many attractive options if you are a Ridley stakeholder. Wear it on your roster in 2022 and hope it gets close to Calvin Ridley’s 2020 version when it returns in 2023, or sell it for pennies on the dollar. If I flipped him, I’d probably pick halfway through the second round this year or a second round in the sturdier rookie drafts of 2023. If you’re doing a gut refurbishment of your roster, Ridley is a worthy target. Try offering the downtrodden Ridley investor in your league an older but useful veteran and sell it as a major upgrade for 2022.

– Pat Fitzmaurice

Ridley is already 27 and he now plans to miss at least the 2022 season after missing out on most of the 2021 campaign. Ridley investors don’t seem to be able to take a break.

Translation: I want to buy it cheap in the dynasty.

How much is too much to pay to acquire it?

Would you trade a 2022 first-round pick for Calvin Ridley right now? — Matthew Freedman (@MattFtheOracle) March 7, 2022

A first-rounder is too much. Half a second is probably about right – but I’m also a risk seeker, so keep that in mind.

– Matt Freedman

The Impact on the Atlanta Falcons of 2022

The Falcons would have to re-sign WR Russell Gage with Calvin Ridley being completely removed from the picture.

As of Week 11, the Falcons final receiver had a 29% target share and was ranked 9th in yards per route run (2.56).

– Erickson

The Falcons are now forced to make the WR position a design priority, and Atlanta is becoming an attractive landing spot for a rookie receiver. Not only are there enough targets available, but QB Matt Ryan is still a capable distributor who was ranked 11th in 2021 and first in 2020, and the Falcons will face a lot of negative game scripts in 2022. Atlanta would be a dream spot for the likes of Garrett Wilson or Drake London in the first round, or for George Pickens or Christian Watson in the second.

Matt Ryan was on my ‘avoid’ list before the Ridley news, and now there’s no chance I’ll put him up anywhere. He does not run and his efficiency has decreased over the years. Unless he has above average weapons to catch passers-by, there is no attraction.

Anyone else feeling nervous about what this means for Kyle Pitts’ fantasy value? If the Falcons don’t add significant WR firepower through free agency and/or the draft, opponents may be encouraged to put their top cornerbacks on Pitts. It’s enough to make Pitts investors wish the Falcons would use him in-line more often so he could finally get some matchups against safeties and linebackers.

I’m not sure if Russell Gage is particularly talented, but it’s hard to believe that the impending free agent could find a bigger target elsewhere than he could by re-signing with the Falcons. If he re-signs, I’m interested in him in the final rounds of the 2022 draws.

– Fitzmaurice

Matt Ryan: Even with Calvin Ridley expected to play in 2022, Matt Ryan was a low-end fantasy QB2. Now it feels more like a QB3.

Corderelle Patterson: If he re-signs with the Falcons, he will likely approach the boosted use he enjoyed in the second half of 2021 without Calvin Ridley. The Falcons attack could be a “stinky dog” in 2022, but Patterson will be an upward RB3 with his expected odds share.

Russell Gage: I expect the Falcons to tackle the wide receiver position via free agency or the draft this off-season, but still, Gage is likely to hit high marks in goals and recruits in 2022…if he re-signs with the Falcons.

Kyle Pitts: Even before the Ridley news, Pitts was a closed top-four fantasy tight end for 2022. Now I expect many aggressive drafters to make a game for him as the board’s No. 2 tight end.

– Freedman

The announcement of Calvin Ridley’s suspension for the 2022 season is an extra dose of salt in the skill position wound for the Atlanta Falcons’ depth map. While the previously expected outcome for the coming season was Falcons’ buyers watching Ridley gobble up another team’s goals, they could say goodbye to any impending trade and make capital gains for the foreseeable future.

With Russell Gage (UFA), Olamide Zacceaus (RFA), Hayden Hurst (UFA) and Cordarrelle Patterson (UFA) all possible departures, to say the least, Atlanta has some positions of need in the pass-game department outside of Kyle Pitts. . Since the team is currently 21st in the salary cap space ($3.8 million free), they could look to the NFL Draft to stock the closet. They have four picks (eighth, 43rd, 58th, 74th) within the top 75 picks and could acquire more if they trade outside the top ten. After an NFL combo that saw countless wide receivers set fire to stopwatches, I expect Arthur Smith and his company to add pass catchers in Days 2 and 3 of the draft and save their top roster for another position of need.

– Derek Brown

The Impact on 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy

Ridley’s ADP was in the middle of the fourth round prior to his suspension around wide receivers Mike Evans, DJ Moore, Terry McLaurin and Elijah Moore.

His design price was already steep given all the uncertainty about his situation in 2022.

I would suggest going to Michael Thomas or Chris Godwin a lap later as better replacement values ​​due to question marks. I’d also hammer hard against Kyle Pitts at the end of the second/top of the third, with him officially the clear No. 1 target in the passing game.

It’s incredibly easy to build the Falcons’ best ball pile between Pitts, Cordarelle Patterson (109 ADP), Gage (146 ADP) and Matt Ryan (166 ADP).

– Erickson

Many fantasy managers believe in the misconception that wide receiver is a deep position. It really isn’t, and the Ridley suspension further thins the talent pool in a critical position. Zero-RB haters will despise this message, but I’ll get it across anyway: loading receivers in the early rounds will be a +EV strategy in 2021, just like it will be in 2021.

– Fitzmaurice

