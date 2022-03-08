Ronne helps ducks in Bandon





BANDON, Or. Craig Ronne shot a 2-under 69 to give the Oregon men’s golf team a one-time lead en route to the final round of Tuesday’s Bandon Dunes Championship. On a day when the Sheep Ranch Course at Bandon Dunes was once again showing its teeth, Ronne had the lowest lap on Monday, a 2-under 69, as the Ducks rose from fourth to first. “Sheep Ranch is a big test right now,” said coach Casey Martin † “Wind and hard greens make scoring difficult.” The Ducks took the lead by shooting the lowest round of the day, an 11-over 295. For the tournament, Oregon is 15-over 583, followed by No. 9 Kansas at 584, San Jose State at 585 and Utah at 587 . How it happened: Ronne was unbeatable with three birdies, one bogey and 14 pars in a day when level par was a feat. “We had a great lap today from Craig,” said Martin. Oregon also counted a 2-over 73 of Nate Stember a 5-over 76 from Owen Avrit and a 6-over 77 from Eric Doyle † Four Ducks were among the top six individuals, all of whom were within three shots of the lead. Greyson Leach had a 73 on Monday and was second on an even par 142. Greg Solhaug scored a 74 Monday with his third eagle of the season and tied for fourth with 143. Avrit and Stember tied for sixth with 144. Leach and Solhaug battle individually this week. San Jose State’s Caleb Shetler was the individual leader at 1-under 141 Also for Oregon, Joseph Islands was tied for 14e at 146 and Ronne tied for 18e at 147. quotation marks

head coach Casey Martin “Hopefully we get used to the elements and be ready for a low lap tomorrow.” remarkable: Ronne was one of only four golfers under par on Monday. Leach is the best player of the tournament on par-three (min-2), while Islas is best on par-fours (min-3). As a team, Oregon is the second best team on par-fours for the tournament (plus-20). Ducks on the leaderboard

Bandon Dunes Sheep Ranch Course (Par 71, 6,748 meters) 1. Oregon 288-295-583 (+15)

T2. Greyson Leach * 69-73-142 (E)

T4. Gregory Solhaug* 69-74-143 (+1)

T6. Owen Avrit 68-76-144 (+2)

T6. Nate Stember 71-73-144 (+2)

T14. Joseph Islands * 71-75-146 (+4)

T18. Craig Ronne 78-69-147 (+5)

T34. Yuki Moriyama 72-78-150 (+8)

T60. Eric Doyle 77-77-154 (+12)

T69. Tom Gueant * 78-78-156 (+14)

* Compete as an individual Next one: The final round of the Bandon Dunes Championship kicks off Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. – www.GoDucks.com –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goducks.com/news/2022/3/7/mens-golf-ronne-helps-push-ducks-ahead-at-bandon.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos