Shane Warne: Post-mortem reveals cricket legend has died of natural causes | world news

Australian cricketer Shane Warne has died of natural causes, Thai police have confirmed. His family has been informed, and "have no doubts about the cause of death," officers said. warne died of a suspected heart attack at age 52 on Friday while on holiday in Thailand's Koh Samui. The former leg spin bowler was found in his villa. He is supposed to have experienced chest pain before his death† Deputy National Police spokesman Kissana Pathanacharoen said in a statement Monday: "Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural." Warne's body will now be handed over to Australian consular officers for return to his family. He is honored with a state funeral in his home country. Warne had a history of asthma and "had seen a doctor about his heart," said Yutthana Sirisombat, chief of police for Bophut in Koh Samui. The star had also previously contracted COVID-19 for 2021. Tributes are pouring in for Warne, who is widely seen to have done so a revolution in cricket for spinners†





Watch Shane Warne’s ‘Ball of the Century’

His former fiancé Liz Hurley paid tribute to the sportsman on Instagram, describing him as her “beloved Lionheart”. She shared a selection of photos of them together, writing: “I feel like the sun has disappeared behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23.” Her son, model and actor Damian Hurley, 19, also posted a tribute, calling Warne a “father figure to me through most of my formative years” and “truly one of the best men I’ve ever known”. Alongside a gallery of family photos of happy times with the Australian star, he added that his “heart is broken”. Former England cricket captain Nasser Hussain told Sky News: “He was an excellent cricketer. Some people are brilliant at the game, some people have genius and some people fight and Shane Warne had it all in abundance.” Credited with reviving the art of leg twisting, Warne made his test debut in 1992 against India, kicking off a 15-year international career. He was rated as one of the top five players of the 20th century by Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack. However, Warne’s high profile relationship with Hurley and his love of the celebrity lifestyle meant that he was equally well known outside the sports world – often making headlines and finding a whole new fan base through his cameo appearance in the cult Australian comedy Kath and Kim. Warne leaves behind three children – Brooke, Jackson and Summer – as well as ex-wife Simone Callahan, his parents Keith and Brigette, and brother Jason.

