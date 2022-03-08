Sports
Men’s Hockey Swept By Union, Eliminated From ECAC Playoffs
Just one day after the women’s hockey team (13155, 9103 Eastern College Athletic Conference) was eliminated from the playoffs, the men’s (8212, 7141 ECAC) team also dropped out of the postseason.
Their season ended over the weekend after a series loss to Union (14174, 9112) in the ECAC playoffs. The Tigers lost game one of their series on Friday to the Dutch 32 and then lost game two 51, losing the best-of-three series by two games. Union will advance to the second round of the ECAC tournament, but will have to wait and see who they will play against depending on results elsewhere.
In game one, the Tigers got off to a rough start when striker Matt Allen scored 2:22 into the game to give Union a 10 lead. The Dutch managed to get 15 shots on goal in total in the opening period, but that was the only one they managed to sneak through senior goalkeeper Jeremie Forget, whose strong play in the net kept the score at 10 en route into the second period.
Princeton was able to equalize halfway through the second. After a save from Union goalkeeper Connor Murphy, senior striker Christian ONeill beat everyone to the loose puck behind the net and led it from the front to junior striker Liam Gorman, who buried a one-timer past Murphy to make it 11. Forget remained excellent, stopping all 13 Dutchmen firing in the second frame.
In the third, Union broke through. Dutch forward Gabriel Seger buried a power play goal to put Union 2-1 with 9:28 left. Defender Brandon Estes followed that with another goal with 2:34 to go, making it 31 in the Dutch’s favour.
Princeton wasn’t done yet, though. With 1:15 to go, the puck found freshman defender Noah de la Durantaye in the high slot, who stepped sideways with a poke check and found the back of the net through traffic. The goal reduced the lead to 32, giving the Tigers a chance to tie the score in the last minute.
Murphy and Union held out and a late bid to tie the game came up short for Princeton. Trailing 10 in the series, the Tigers needed a win on Saturday to keep their season alive.
Unfortunately for Princeton, Union planned to end the series ASAP. In the opening period, the Tigers outpaced the Dutch with 126, but Dutch forward Caden Villegas scored the lone goal and once again Princeton found himself heading into the first break trailing by one.
In the second, the Tigers picked up the pace and put more pressure on Murphy. However, Union again scored the only goal of the period as forward Liam Robertson scored from a turnover midway through the period to make it 20. The score held until the end of the period, with Princeton moving into third in need of a comeback.
Princeton couldn’t get going, however, while Union suddenly came to life. Striker Collin Graf scored two goals with a difference of 2:04 and Union just doubled their lead. His first came from a turnover, while the second was on the power play. Striker Chaz Smedsrud added another with 2:19 to go and the Dutch led by 50, a lead they were unlikely to give up.
The Tigers broke the shutout with 44 seconds left on the power play, when senior striker Corey Andonovski fired a final one-timer from the left circle to make it 51. The goal was too little, too late, and Princeton headed off the ice for the last time this season in defeat.
Now that the Tigers season is over, many key players have had their last skate for Princeton. The team will have to replace nine seniors, including their starting goalkeeper, Forget, their top scorer, Andonovski, and their captain, senior defender Matthew Thom. On the other hand, the Tigers will return their second, third and fourth top scorers in sophomore forward Ian Murphy, junior forward Spencer Kersten and sophomore forward Adam Robbins, respectively. Many of the freshmen and sophomores will also come in next year with a season of experience in their pocket.
Ben Burns is an Associate Sports Editor at the ‘Prince’ who mainly focuses on basketball, hockey and football. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @bwburns5_.
