Zverev was given a year’s probation for eruption in Acapulco





Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev was sentenced to one-year probation by the ATP on Monday for repeatedly hitting the referees’ chair with his racket after a doubles loss at the Mexico Open. If Zverev receives a code violation resulting in a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct or for verbal or physical abuse of an official, opponent, spectator or other person while on the field or field, he will be suspended from ATP for eight weeks events and was fined an additional $25,000, the men’s tennis tour announced. Zverev, who is currently in third place and came second at the 2020 US Open, has until Friday to appeal the ruling of Miro Bratoev, the ATP’s senior vice president for rules and competition. Bratoev investigated what happened in Acapulco, Mexico last month, and determined that Zverev was guilty of what is termed aggravated behavior under the section on serious violations of the ATP rulebook. READ | France, Spain, USA and Argentina drag on to Davis Cup final The ATP characterized the decision as imposing a fine and suspension on Zverev which will be withheld “unless his behavior justifies the penalties. The probation period ends on February 22, 2023, a year after the episode in Acapulco. The 24-year-old German, who was the Mexico Open singles defending champion, was kicked out of the tournament for yelling and swearing at official Alessandro Germani and violently hitting the referee’s seat four times. Just before Zverev and partner Marcelo Melo finished losing a doubles match against Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara, Germani gave Zverev a code violation for yelling and swearing while arguing over an opponent’s shot that had been decided. That resulted in match point. And when the match was over, Zverev knocked down the referee’s stand. ALSO READ | American tennis player Lepchencko gets four years doping suspension In Zverev’s first competition since, he won two singles matches this weekend to help Germany beat Brazil in Davis Cup action. Zverev has already been fined $40,000 and forfeited more than $30,000 in prize money along with all the ranking points he earned at the Mexico Open. The ATP said Zverev was paid $20,000 each for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct at the time, the maximum penalty on the spot for any violation. In October, the ATP opened an investigation into allegations of domestic violations by an ex-girlfriend of Zverev.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/alexander-zverev-one-year-probation-atp-umpire-abuse-unsportsmanlike-behaviour/article38451913.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos