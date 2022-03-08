West Indies vs England Live Stream: How To Watch 1st Test Cricket Online Anywhere, Team News

England’s long-awaited red-ball reset kicks off in Antigua against the West Indies, who will more than appreciate their chances against a team with a recent tendency to shoot themselves in the foot. Read on as we explain how to watch a live stream of the West Indies and England and catch all the cricket action online, wherever you are in the world.
The dropping of Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad has been a hugely controversial call as bowling has been a rare bright spot for England of late, and Ollie Robinson injuries mean Chris Woakes will be the focal point of the seam attack, which now includes Mark is involved. Wood and Craig Overton. Elsewhere, opener Alex Lees has handed his first Test cap, while there are returns for Dan Lawrence and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, and Jack Leach will be twirling his finger.
The West Indies, who have had serious problems with the bat themselves, know they have a huge opportunity to turn their fortunes around over the three Test series.
The hosts have brought left batsman John Campbell back from the cold and have a full five bowler charge from Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul and Jayden Seales all trying to take advantage of England’s vulnerable batting formation.
The Men in Maroon have a chance to leave England stranded at the bottom of the World Cup standings, and you can follow our guide to get all the details you need to find a reliable 2022 West Indies vs England Test live stream and watch every session online to view from anywhere.
West Indies vs England Test Schedule and Dates
- 1st test: March 8-12 一 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua 一 10am AST / 2pm GMT
- 2nd test: March 16-20 – Kensington Oval, Barbados – 10am AST / 2pm GMT
- 3rd test: March 24-28 一 National Cricket Stadium, Grenada 一 10:00 AST / 14:00 GMT
West Indies vs England teams
West Indies 1 Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), 2 John Campbell, 3 Shamarh Brooks, 4 Nkrumah Bonner, 5 Jermaine Blackwood, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Joshua da Silva (wkt), 8 Alzarri Joseph, 9 Kemar Roach, 10 Veerasammy Permaul, 11 Jayden Seales
England 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Alex Lees, 3 Joe Root (capt), 4 Dan Lawrence, 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Jonny Bairstow, 7 Ben Foakes (wkt), 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Craig Overton, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Jack Leach