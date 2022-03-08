FSU football secondary depth allows for cross-training, tinkering this spring

The experience has grown in the Florida state football roster.

Entering Mike Norvell’s third year atop the FSU football program, the Seminoles are much more at home in his schedule.

They have also grown from the youngest FBS team late in his first season as head coach to a team brimming with recurring talent, a byproduct of the youth movement he developed early in his tenure.

Nowhere is this more evident than in secondary school.

The Seminoles are returning nine defensive defenders who started two or more games during the 2021 season. They return 10 defenders who played in six or more games last year.

Add to that Louisville’s transfer Greedy Vance, who started nine games in two seasons with the Cardinals, and some real freshmen in Sam McCall and Azareye’h Thomas, and the off-season competition should be rampant in the defensive backfield of FSU.

“We have so many guys now that the competition will be there every day. I feel like that’s a good thing,” said FSU defenseman Jammie Robinson.

“I’m glad we have depth now because no one can feel comfortable in their place. It’s always the next guy mentality here. I feel like with everyone here, you don’t have that many reps, but you know that you’ve got to make the most of the one you’ve got.”

This enabled FSU coach Marcus Woodson to start Saturday’s first spring practice session of the Seminoles. Last week before the start of spring football, he said he expects it to make a significant difference to the extent to which he can challenge his players off-season.

“We’re an experienced group right now, so the first day of this spring may be more advanced than the first day last spring,” Woodson said.

“With that we keep everything the same that we’ve done and who we are and they now have a really good understanding of that. Just by having that understanding of the big picture, we can play faster, communicate better and execute better.”

Depth allows cross-training

The impressive state of the Seminoles’ defensive back room makes for quite a bit of tinkering. It’s time to experiment, and it showed during the first practice of the spring.

Kevin Knowles II impressed as a true freshman for the Seminoles, taking the starting nickel cornerback spot for seven of the final eight games of the 2021 season.

His future may still be there, and he got some reps at nickel on Saturday. However, Knowles also showed his lockdown capabilities on the outside of the corner, the position where his future could lie.

Vance went through the same distribution of reps during his first workout, working the trench and the perimeter.

“We have a lot of experience in that group. I think the confidence in what they have to do, now we can expand and look at trying to make those combinations work…” Norvell said.

“We’ll look at all those things as we find the best combinations and continue to build that competition.”

Freshmen make an immediate impression

In his first training session as a Seminole, true freshman defensive back Azareye’h Thomas made one of the most impressive plays of the day.

Thomas covered the speedy Deuce Spann, kept big cover, tipped a faulty pass in the air and then secured him for an impressive one-handed interception as he fell down.

It was the kind of play that showed why Thomas could make an immediate impact, despite the returning depth in the secondary FSU. The same goes for real freshman Sam McCall, who didn’t have the same type of play as Thomas, but showed flashes in his first practice with the Seminoles.

Both said before the start of the spring that they will start their careers and focus on the corner back position. But Robinson said after Saturday’s practice that he thinks they’re both capable of playing safety as well, adding to the versatility of the secondary Seminoles.

“I feel like they have the range, they can be in the back and play in the corner too,” said Robinson.

“They’re coming for the first day pretty quickly now.”

