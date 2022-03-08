Tennis Channel partners with Samsung TV Plus to launch its first FAST channel in the US





THE ANGELS-Tennis Channel and Samsung’s free streaming service, Samsung TV Plus, have teamed up to launch T2, Tennis Channel’s first free ad-supported TV (FAST) offering in the United States and Samsung TV Plus’s first channel to offer live sports competitions all year round . T2, featuring matches and original programs not featured on Tennis Channel, is now available to all Samsung TV Plus users with 2017 or later Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy mobile devices. Tennis Channel, which is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, says the new youth-focused channel stands out from its linear television network, online platforms and print magazine in its content, tone, look and feel. T2 will feature matches from the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours – the Association of Tennis Professionals and Women’s Tennis Association – as well as select matches from the French Open and International Tennis Federation events. In addition to on-field competition, other programming includes original short features and documentaries exclusive to T2. The launch is just the latest in a trend to bring traditional, linear TV programming to a generation that grew up with on-demand streaming. The market for FAST channels is expected to grow from $2.1 billion in 2021 to $4.1 billion in 2023, according to a recent study by Verizon Media, which also found that monthly active users will reach 216 million by 2023. “Demand for top-level sports programming has grown even stronger as media platforms continue to evolve, and we couldn’t be happier to usher in T2, our new FAST standard, with Samsung TV Plus,” said Ken Solomon, president, Tennis Channel. “Thanks to the comprehensive live match content unique to tennis – daily, round-the-clock global events with often overlapping coverage across multiple courts – T2 allows millions of Americans to watch live tennis from many of the world’s top events year round. There are more great matches than we can put on Tennis Channel, making the innovative platform of T2 and Samsung TV Plus the perfect addition. It allows us to draw even more viewers to the game in an exciting new way, raising the tide for tennis fans, our existing distribution partners and game stakeholders everywhere.” Tennis Channel FAST channels are currently available on Samsung TV Plus in Austria, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, although they are programmed and designed separately from the new US channel. T2 extends that reach into the large US market, arriving during one of the most important months on the annual tennis calendar. “We are excited to partner with Sinclair and welcome T2, the destination to watch live tennis matches from around the world, exclusively on Samsung TV Plus,” said Takashi Nakano, senior director of content acquisitions and business development for Samsung TV Plus. “Adding live sports to our lineup gives our viewers even more choice and that’s what Samsung TV Plus is all about.” Tennis Channel’s domestic FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus is the latest platform in the network’s ongoing media expansion. In recent years, these have included a podcast network, a print magazine, a youth-focused digital newsletter, and a streaming subscription service in marketplaces abroad. At the same time, the channel has become the exclusive television and digital home of both professional male and female tours in the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tvtechnology.com/news/tennis-channel-parters-with-samsung-tv-plus-to-launch-its-first-fast-channel-in-the-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos