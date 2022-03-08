Women’s NCAA Hockey Tournament — Matchups, Players to Watch, Frozen Four Picks

The NCAA Women’s Hockey Tournament is bigger and better than ever in 2022.

This year, the field of participants will be expanded from eight to eleven teams, with the game starting on Thursday, March 10. The top four standings will host the regional semifinals and finals, with the Frozen Four being held at Penn State on March 18-20.

To get you ready for all the action, ESPN analyst Angela Ruggiero, who played twice in the Frozen Four with Harvard and won a national title in 1999, gives her take on each team and its top players to watch. In addition, Ruggiero and ESPN analyst AJ Mleczko make their picks for who will make the Frozen Four this year and who will win the national championship.

Scheme

Regional Semifinals, March 10: No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 Quinnipiac, 6:00 p.m. ET

Regional Semifinals, March 11: No. 10 Clarkson vs. No. 7 Wisconsin, 7 p.m. ET; no. 9 harvard vs. no. 8 Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m. ET

Regional Finals, March 12: No. 1 Ohio State winner Quinnipiac/Syracuse, 5:00 p.m. ET; No. 5 Yale at No. 4 Colgate, time to be determined

Regional Finals, March 13: Minnesota Duluth/Harvard winner at No. 2 Minnesota, 3 p.m. ET; Wisconsin/Clarkson Winner at No. 3 Northeastern, 1:00 p.m. ET

Frozen Four Semifinals, March 18: 3 and 7:30 p.m. ET, at State College, Pennsylvania (ESPN+)

Final Frozen Four, March 20: 4 p.m. ET, at State College, Pennsylvania (ESPNU)

Teams at a glance

1. Ohio State (29-6)

How they got in: WCHA tournament champion

Numbers to know: The Buckeyes, who defeated Wisconsin and Minnesota on their way to the WCHA title, have the highest offensive power in the nation with 4.79 goals per game and are No. 3 in scoring defense (1.47 goals allowed per game). Four of Ohio State’s 29 school wins have been against Minnesota.

Ruggiero’s opinion: With Sophie Jaques in defense leading the team with 57 points (including 11 power play goals) and a plus-48 plus/minus, coach Nadine Muzerall is doing an amazing job of keeping this team disciplined and focused.

2. Minnesota (29-8-1)

How they got in: Large berth

Numbers to know: The Gophers have suffered just four losses since early December, including their loss in the Ohio State overtime in the WCHA Finals, surpassing their opponents 100-39 in that period. That stretch included wins over Ohio State, Minnesota Duluth and a 4-0 record against Wisconsin. Minnesota has some extra motivation to return to the NCAA tournament after missing out for the first time in 15 seasons last year.

Ruggiero’s opinion: Minnesota came across very strong in the second half of the season. Striker Taylor Heise is the nation’s top scorer with 66 points, and next to her, the Gophers are very deep offensively and play an aggressive game.

3. Northeast (30-4-2)

How they got in: Hockey East tournament champion

Numbers to know: Northeastern, which has won five consecutive Hockey East conference titles and was the national runner-up last season, is not only the NCAA leader in defense scoring (1.00 goals per game), but also holds the top scorer. of the country in Maureen Murphy (29 goals in 35 games).

Ruggiero’s opinion: With eight graduate students, Northeastern has an incredibly mature team. Skylar Fontaine is very strong on defense and striker Alina Mueller, who has 38 points in just 19 games this season, is back after representing Switzerland at the Olympics.

4. Colgate (30-7-1)

How they got in: ECAC tournament champion

Numbers to know: Colgate enters the NCAA tournament with 13 wins in the last 14 games, including wins over Harvard and over Quinnipiac and Clarkson. In addition to being one of the top-scoring teams in the country, averaging nearly four goals per game, the Raiders conceded just 18 goals over that 14-game span.

Ruggiero’s opinion: Colgate always appears in major tournaments and has a recent history of beating WCHA teams in the NCAAs. The Raiders will be able to rely on this confidence for the next two weeks.

5. Yale (25-8-1)

How they got in: Large berth

Numbers to know: The Bulldogs, the only team on the field to make its first NCAA appearance, are one of the best defensive teams in the country, with 1.53 goals per game.

Ruggiero’s opinion: Yale also appears in big games and has had an excellent season offensively, in addition to being solid on the blue line. Yale opens with a rematch against Colgate after falling into overtime in the ECAC final. Yale is one to watch.

6. Quinnipiac (25-9-3)

How they got in: Large berth

Numbers to know: The Bobcats slumped a bit in the second half with an 8-7-1 record from early January to the end of the regular season, but recovered with an impressive quarterfinal against Clarkson in the ECAC playoffs before losing to Colgate in the semifinals.

Ruggiero’s opinion: Quinnipiac is excellent at defending and taking advantage of offensive opportunities. The Bobcats are physical and smart, and could be a sleeper crew.

7. Wisconsin (7/25/4)

How they got in: Large berth

Numbers to know: After starting 16-0 and reaching No. 1 in the polls, defending champion Wisconsin dropped to 6-5-1 in the final 12 games of the regular season. That included a 1-5 against NCAA tournament teams Minnesota, Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth.

Ruggiero’s opinion: Fifth-year senior Daryl Watts and sophomore Makenna Webster are two players to watch out for, as Wisconsin has a dangerous group of attackers. The Badgers’ young goalkeepers are a potential weakness, but Wisconsin has only allowed four power play goals all season.

8.Minnesota Duluth (24-11-1)

How they got in: Large berth

Numbers to know: Minnesota Duluth lost only twice in his last 16 games of the regular season, a stretch with wins over Harvard, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Ruggiero’s opinion: Gabbie Hughes and Elizabeth Giguere (the 2020 Patty Kazmaier winner and this year’s finalist) are standout players for Minnesota Duluth. Coach Maura Crowell would certainly have liked to beat Minnesota in the WCHA final to build some momentum and confidence, but the Bulldogs fell short.

9. Harvard (22-9-1)

How they got in: Large berth

Numbers to know: Harvard, which is making its 12th NCAA appearance but its first since 2015, is tied for sixth in the nation with 3.53 goals per game and has a top-five power play unit.

Ruggiero’s opinion: Despite Princeton’s loss in the best-of-three quarter-finals, the Crimsons were dominant in the ECAC outside of that disruption, so they could be a contender here.

10. Clarkson (22-11-3)

How they got in: Large berth

Numbers to know: Clarkson made it to the NCAA field thanks to the strong first half, as the Golden Knights dropped six of their last eight games, including a two-game sweep by Quinnipiac in the ECAC quarterfinals.

Ruggiero’s opinion: Despite their late drop in the rankings, Clarkson has had a great season led by veteran Caitrin Lonergan, and the Golden Knights have excellent powerplay, with a 20% conversion. They have a very young roster and it showed late in the season.

11. Syracuse (15-10-6)

How they got in: CHA tournament champion

Numbers to know: The Orange, who was the top seed in the CHA tournament, claimed the second NCAA place in program history by beating Mercyhurst 3-2 in overtime. Syracuse also went to OT in its 3-2 semifinal win over RIT.

Ruggiero’s opinion: Syracuse is very defensive, which is great for this tournament, and the Orange has a lot of momentum (undefeated in 11 of their last 12 games).

Players to watch

Minnesota’s Taylor Heise is the nation’s top scorer with 29 goals and 37 assists in 38 games. Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire

Skylar Fontaine, Northeast: Firm on the blue line, Fontaine and goalkeeper Aerin Frankin make for a great combination for the Huskies.

Elizabeth Giguere, Minnesota Duluth: Giguere, who won the Patty Kaz award in 2020 with Clarkson, is a force in attack and brings a lot of experience into her senior year.

Alina Mueller, Northeast: Mueller had a dominant performance for Switzerland at the Olympics as the team’s top scorer (four goals, six assists) and has three points in each of her three games since her return.

Daryl Watts, Wisconsin: The fifth-year senior won the Patty Kaz with Boston College in 2018 and is in the top-10 for the fourth time. She is seven points away from the career record of 303, held by Meghan Agosta of Mercyhurst.

Taylor Heise, Minnesota: The nation’s leading scorer was a key driver of the Gophers’ success in the second half of the season. She also leads the NCAA with five short-handed goals and has a plus-44 plus/minus rating.

Aerin Franklin, Northeast: The 2021 Patty Kaz winner Frankel could make all the difference in this tournament. She led the NCAA in wins (24) and shutouts (11), while posting a 1.03 goals-to-average and save rate of 0.956.

Frozen four choices

Angela Ruggiero: Ohio State, Minnesota, Northeast, Colgate

National Champion: Ohio State

AJ Mleczko: Ohio State, Minnesota, Northeast, Colgate

National Champion: Northeast