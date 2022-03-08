RYDE ‘A’ HAS THE PACE IN DIVISION 1: ISLE OF WIGHT TABLE TENNIS ROUND UP – Island Echo





With no good matches in Division 1 this week, Ryde A was in excellent form against Ryde Royals 10-0. The Royals Hugh Idle, who had jointly topped the players’ average, had a tough game, losing unexpectedly to A-teams Lee Orton, Mark Turner and Scott Lawson. Despite a spirited display in doubles with teammate Conal Howells, Idle eventually suffered another defeat, with the final set going to the A-team 16-14. The Royals had a better night in their second game of the week against Wroxall A, with an 8-2 win, but Wroxall A had much better luck when they met Newport Vics B, with para champion Tom Johnson, player of the match, backed by fine performances from his teammates Paul White and Carl Rye, although White had a hard fight to beat Newports Barry Joyce in five sets. Article continues below this ad With 3 weeks to go until the end of the season, Ryde A is 8 points ahead of Shanklin Warriors, and with a match in hand, while Ryde Royals is in 3rd place and still in contention for the 2nd place. Ryde Royals 8 Wroxall A 2 Wroxall A 8 Newport Vics B 2 Ryde Royals 0 Ryde A 10 Ryde Rivals 1 Shanklin Warriors 9 Division 2 The shock of the week came as a result of the match between second-placed Shanklin Skuas and Ryde Rascals in the mid-range. The Rascals John Featherstone was in excellent form winning all his matches and beating Shanklins top ranked Spike Hughes in four sets. The Rascals Brian Voller was also in good form with two wins and teamed up with Featherstone for a doubles win, finishing the game 7-3 for the Rascals. The best match of the week was between Ryde Rangers and Ryde Red Kites, and with a total of 5 set games, the match continued late into the night. The Red Kites Manfred Gelhard was player of the match, while Rangers Junior Ross Holme recorded an excellent win against veteran Red Kites Tim Wakeley, who also narrowly lost to Rangers Nam-Viet Mai-Luong. Ladies Marlene Irving and Maggie Preston battled out a long five-setter with Irving being the best for the Rangers. The match ended 6-4 for Ryde Red Kites. With only three games left to play, Havenstreet Locos now look like firm favorites for the title, 14 points clear of Shanklin Skuas. Article continues below this ad Havenstreet Locos 10 St. Lawrence Lizards 0 Undercliff Belters 3 Ryde Relics 7 Ryde Rangers 4 Ryde Red Kites 6 Shanklin Hunter 3 Ryde Rascals 7 Division 3 With Newport Vics C now twenty points ahead of the top of the table, second place is between Ryde Rustics and Shorwell A. The Rustics beat bottom of the table Ryde Regals 7-3 this week, with the Regals knocking out Albert Lee from his skin to win all his matches and become player of the match. Shorwell, who is in third place, has a game on his hands against the Rustics, and with three points between them, it looks like an exciting end to the Division Three season with only three weeks to go. Ryde Regals 3 Ryde Rustic 7 Newport Vics C 8 Ryde Rockets 2 Ryde Rookies 6 Ryde Rockets 4 Don’t miss a new story! Grab the Islands latest news straight to your inbox. Sign up here for our daily newsletter. Article continues below this ad

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.islandecho.co.uk/ryde-a-set-the-pace-in-division-1-isle-of-wight-table-tennis-round-up/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos