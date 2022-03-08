ONeill, K-State in second place at Colleton River





BLUFFTON, SC Guided by the brilliant play of Luke O’Neill Kansas State’s men’s golf team ranks second after the first 36 holes at the Colleton River Collegiate, held on the par-72, 7,042-foot Colleton River Jack Nicklaus Golf Course. Guided by the brilliant play ofKansas State’s men’s golf team ranks second after the first 36 holes at the Colleton River Collegiate, held on the par-72, 7,042-foot Colleton River Jack Nicklaus Golf Course. The Wildcats used two impressive – and like-minded season best – 5-under par 283 rounds to bring their tally on day one to 10 under par 566. K-State leads six strokes, while Georgia Southern leads the field at 16-under par 560 “The boys played very well today”, head coach Grant Robbins said. “This afternoon the wind picked up and I thought we had done well to be patient and take advantage of the par 5s.” A sophomore, O’Neill is second in the individual standings with 8-under par 136. He played at a consistently high level all day, carding back-to-back 4-under par 68 rounds, which he tied twice in his career best individual round. With 27 par, seven birdies and one eagle, O’Neill only finished worse than par on one hole all day. “Luke was really solid today,” Robbins said. “He let the ball fly in the wind really well and his short game was sharp today.” The product of Connemara, Ireland is two strokes behind the leader, the number 6 ranked South Florida Albin Bergstrom, and is in a position to capture his first individual career title and his second career top five with an important final round on Tuesday. Joining O’Neill in the top 10 is Tim Tillmanns , tying in sixth place at 3-under par 141. The junior started the morning strong with a 3-under par 69 first 18 before putting together an even par 72 round. Tillmanns will be looking for his seventh career in the top-10 and fourth of the season in his final round. Will Hopkins a senior, is yet another Wildcat that had a very strong start to the tournament, taking a 2-under par 70 first round and 1-over par 73 second round to tie for 15th at 1- under par 143. Laurence Schiergen a freshman, tied for 27th on 2-over par 146. It was a rocky start for Schiergen as he scored a 4-over par 76 first round, but the German national team member turned things around with a 2-under par 70 second round to move up 21 places on the leaderboard. Nicklaus Mason also a freshman fresh off an impressive 13th in his spring debut will look for a similar turnaround in his third round as he is tied for 54th at 8-under par 152. Mason carded a 6-over par 78 first round and a 2-over par 74 second round. “We had some big numbers on the first lap, but the guys did a great job bouncing back,” said Robbins. Kansas State will be looking for its first team title of the season when the Colleton River Collegiate closes Tuesday morning with tee times to begin the final round. Fans can follow the score live on Golfstat.com “We’re in a good position to go into tomorrow,” Robbins said. “You just have to get out there and play solid golf and see what happens.”

