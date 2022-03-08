Gavaskar regrets ill-timed comment about Warne

“That question shouldn’t have been asked and I shouldn’t have answered.”

IMAGE: Shane Warne celebrates after taking 700 test wickets in the fourth Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in December 2006. Photo: Mark Dadswell/Getty Images

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Monday expressed regret for refusing to name the late Shane Warne as the greatest of all time while discussing his legacy, saying it was not the right time for the comparisons he was making.

“In retrospect, that question shouldn’t have been asked and I shouldn’t have answered it because it wasn’t the right time for a comparison or evaluation,” Gavaskar wrote on Instagram in response to criticism of his statement.

“Warne was one of the best players to ever grace the game. Rodney Marsh was also one of the best wicketkeepers. May their souls rest in peace,” he added.

Gavaskar said he just wanted to give an honest opinion when asked the question.

“On TV I was asked by a presenter if Warne was the biggest spinner and I gave my honest opinion,” he said.

Gavaskar had previously said that while Warne sent down “magic deliveries” and mastered a difficult trade during his career, he was not the greatest spinner of all time, as his performance in India was “quite ordinary”, a vision criticized as ill-timed in some parts of the media Down Under.

Warne has played 145 Tests for Australia since his 1992 debut, taking 708 wickets on his leg spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, he stringed 293 scalps.

But when Gavaskar was asked if the Australian was the best spinner he’s ever seen, the former India captain said he rated India’s spinners and former Sri Lanka bowler Muttiah Muralitharan higher than Warne.

“No, I wouldn’t say that. For me, the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were definitely better than Shane Warne,” Gavaskar said on India today†

“Because look at Shane Warne’s record against India. It was quite ordinary. In India, he only got five wickets once at Nagpur, and that’s also because Zaheer Khan waved wildly at him to give him a fifer.”

Warne, 52, died Friday of a heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand, which sent shockwaves across the world of cricket.

“Since he didn’t have much success against Indian players who were very good spin players, I don’t think I would call him the best,” said Gavaskar.

“With a greater success Muttiah Muralitharan had against India, I would put him above Warne in my book,” he added.

Another spinning legend, Muralitharan (800) finished with more wickets than Warne (708).

Gavaskar’s criticism of Warne’s record in India sparked sharp reactions Down Under, prompting the bating maestro to come out with a statement.

Gavaskar’s ill-timed comments about Warne were ridiculed by the Australian media. “Frankly…not the right time: Indian legend criticized for ‘shameful’ Warne claim,” the newspaper headlined. Fox news.

“Gavaskar’s appeal was more mind-boggling as it came after he admitted that Warne’s leg spin was the most difficult art to master as a bowler,” said one news.com-au in his report.

The report also included a tweet from British journalist Jack Mendal, who said: “Frankly, Sunny, it’s not the time… could have just bypassed it. The body isn’t even cold yet.”

Gavaskar, 72, was also effusive in his praise of Warne, acknowledging that he had perfected a difficult craft and worked magic on the pitch.

“He mastered a craft that is so difficult to master, which is turning the wrist. Picking over 700 wickets like he did in Test cricket plus hundreds more in one-day cricket just tells you how good a bowler he was,” said Gavaskar.

“Finger spin is a lot easier. You have a lot more control over what you want to bowl, but leg spin or wrist spin is very, very difficult.”

“For him to bowl like he did, the way he seemed to create magic, the way he seemed to be able to deliver magical deliveries at will, was the reason why he was revered all over the world,” he added.