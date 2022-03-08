Roger Federer is ready in GOAT talk alongside Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, says Nick Kyrgios





Nick Kyrgios says Roger Federer is no longer in the GOAT talk for him. Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are widely regarded as three of the greatest men’s players of all time due to their incredible success over the past 15 years. They were all tied on 20 Grand Slam titles until the 2022 Australian Open, but Nadal’s Melbourne win has given him one clear round. Tennis ‘Great if he can keep this up’ – Wilander stunned by Nadal’s career revival 2 HOURS AGO With Federer’s future uncertain, he said last week that he may not return from knee surgery until later this year. Kyrgios doesn’t believe he’s still in the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) conversation. “Roger is ready for me in the GOAT talks, guys, he’s ready,” Kyrgios told the No Boundaries Podcast. He has a losing record against both [Nadal and Djokovic], a very bad record. I don’t even think Roger beats some of the other guys on the grass.” Nadal leads his record against Federer 24-16, while Djokovic leads 27-23. Federer has not played since losing in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year and is currently recovering from knee surgery. Nadal, meanwhile, has won all 15 games he has played this year and could climb even further in the all-time Grand Slam standings if he wins the French Open, his most successful major. If he wins the French, he’s undoubtedly the GOAT, Kyrgios said. If he gets 22 and the others get 20, he has the GOAT crown. Nadal’s win at the Australian Open was one of the most memorable of his career. Beer sipping, butterflies, Kyrgios antics – Australian Open top 10 moments He missed the last six months of 2021 with a foot injury and also tested positive for Covid-19 before flying to Australia. He was also two sets behind Daniil Medvedev in the final before making a stunning comeback. Looking back on the final Kyrgios said: Before the match I was asked who is going to win and I said match-up I thought it was a terrible match-up for Rafa, the courts didn’t play the way Rafa wants it to play to win and he wouldn’t get enough free points when serving, Medvedev can still serve through court. When he won the first and second set, I found it very difficult for Rafa to come back. At 3-2 and 0-40 I disengaged and then I turned on two and a half hours later and my first thoughts were there was no way this guy could have clawed this back. I refreshed it and thought this must be wrong. Kyrgios will play at Indian Wells, which starts on March 10, after being awarded a wildcard to the Masters 1000 event. He will also play the Miami Open. Kyrgios warmed up for the events by hitting four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in Los Angeles. Tennis Paula Badosa – ‘People need to understand that athletes are not robots’ – Players Voice 8 HOURS AGO ATP Indian Wells Will Nadal break more records and extend a perfect start at Indian Wells? ONE DAY AGO

