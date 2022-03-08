Kosack nominated for ECAC Hockey Student-Athlete of the Year





CLIFTON PARK, NY Senior Captain Josh Kosack of the Union College men’s hockey team has been nominated for ECAC Hockey Student-Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Monday. The Student-Athlete of the Year award is presented annually to an ECAC Hockey men’s player who best positions themselves as a leader within their team, in the classroom and in the community. Each institution nominates one student-athlete. Kosack was a finalist for the award in 2021. Kosack is setting career numbers in his senior year, producing 13 points (7-6-13) in 35 games. In his career, the attacker played in 130 games, good for 29 points (13-16-29). The economics major has one of the team’s highest GPAs and is a four-time member of the ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team. He was also named in the 2021 CoSIDA Division I Academic All-District At-Large Team. Off the ice, Kosack has made a huge impact on the community by launching its Kozi’s Kids initiative to bring local kids to Union hockey games during the season. Over the past two years, Kosack has raised more than $50,000 for COCOA House (Children of Our Community Open to Achievement) House in Schenectady by helping their annual Christmas toy drive to benefit children in the Capital Region by buying laptops to helping with online learning, and financing the construction of a Kozi’s Kids Lounge at COCOA House’s second location. For his community involvement, Kosack was named a finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award for the second consecutive season, with the winner to be announced in April. The nominees from each institution are listed below: Brown University: Michael Maloney

Clarkson University: Michael Underwood

Colgate University: Andrew Farrier

Cornell University: Kyle Betts

Dartmouth College: Harrison Markell

Harvard University: Casey Dornbach

Princeton University: Mark Paolinic

Quinnipiac University: Zach Metsa

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute: Jake Johnson

St. Lawrence University: Kaden Pickering

Union college: Josh Kosack

Yale University: Michael Young The top three finalists for the Student-Athlete of the Year award, as determined by the ECAC Hockey Awards committee, will be announced on Friday, March 11.

