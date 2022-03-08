Teagan Moravek Qualifies For NCAA Championships With First Place On Monday





ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Senior diver Teagan Moravek placed first in the women’s 1-meter at the 2022 NCAA Zone A Championships Monday afternoon with a score of 610.70, punching her ticket to the Women’s NCAA Championships in Atlanta next week. — Senior diverplaced first in the women’s 1-meter at the 2022 NCAA Zone A Championships Monday afternoon with a score of 610.70, punching her ticket to the Women’s NCAA Championships in Atlanta next week. Moravek was joined in the competition by senior Izzi Mroz who was a finalist and the competition ended in 17eplace and freshman Miah Fishero † on the men’s side, Noah Zawadzki and Daniel Valmasei competed. Both men qualified for the final with Zawadzki in seventh, just 17.6 points away from an NCAA invite. Valmassei also took a top-10 finish, finishing 10th. While the top four advance to the NCAAs, both Hokies have been seeded high enough to receive an invite should they top four in other events on Tuesday or Wednesday. RESULTS 1M preliminary round ladies 1st Teagan Moravek 302.85

9e Izzi Mroz 265.60

43rd Miah Fishero 230.30 RESULTS 1M Final 1st Teagan Moravek 610.70

17e Izzi Mroz 513.10 RESULTS 3M men’s preliminaries 9th Noah Zawadzki 326.60

12th Daniel Valmasei 320.80 RESULTS 3M Men’s Finals 7th Noah Zawadzki 675.80

10th Daniel Valmasei 652.10 Moravek will compete in the Women’s NCAA Championships in Atlanta from March 16-19.

