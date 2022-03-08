Shane Warne’s cause of death revealed as family now living in ‘never-ending nightmare’ after sudden loss of cricket legend

SHANE Warne’s cause of death has been revealed as his family breaks their silence to tell of their “never-ending nightmare”.

The 52-year-old cricketing legend died last Friday while staying in Thailand.

6 Shane Warne died last Friday in Thailand Credit: Getty

6 Cricket star died of ‘natural causes’, autopsy has revealed Credit: Reuters

6 Tribute to the Australian sports star outside the MCG in Melbourne Credit: EPA

Warne died of “natural causes”, his autopsy has revealed, according to Thai police.

His grieving family has now issued a statement as his parents brother Jason, three children Brooke, Jackson and Summer, and ex-wife Simone Callahan paid tribute to the “dearly beloved” cricket ace.

Warne’s parents Keith and Brigette said: “On the night of March 4, 2022, a never-ending nightmare began for our family as that is the date we lost our beloved and admired son, father, brother and uncle, Shane Keith. Warne a Tragedy which we will never come to terms with.

Finding words to adequately express our grief is an impossible task for us and looking to a future without Shane is unimaginable, hopefully the mountain of happy memories we all have will help us cope with our lingering grief.”

The Australian hero’s eldest daughter, Brooke, 24, and her brother Jackson, 22, praised their father as the “greatest father”.

Brooke said: “We were alike in so many ways and I used to joke that I got your genes and how much that annoyed me!

“Well, I couldn’t be happier and prouder to have your genes. I am lucky and will forever be so proud to call you my father forever. I love you to infinity and back and I will miss forever.”

Jackson added: “Sitting at the poker table, walking around the golf course, watching the Saints and eating pizza will never be the same.

Follow our Shane Warne blog for live updates on his passing

“But I know all you ever wanted for me was to be happy no matter what. You just wanted me to be happy, that’s it.

“So that’s what I’m going to do, try to be happy. I’m going to miss you so much daddy and you really were the best dad and partner anyone could have asked for.”

Warne’s youngest daughter Summer, 20, said their time together was “robbed” in an emotional tribute.

“I wish I could have told you everything was going to be okay and held your hand. You are the best dad anyone could ever ask for,” she said.

“Our time was robbed. I want more vacations with you, more laughter where your smile lights up the whole room, more ‘good night, I love you SJ, see you tomorrow’, more conversations about how our days were and just being around me to feel safe if you would hug me and let me know how proud you are of me and how much you love me.

“You’re not dead daddy, you just moved to another place, and that’s in our hearts.”

Warne’s ex-wife Simone said, “Who brings a light so grand to the world that even after they’re gone the light remains.”

And Warne’s brother Jason said he will miss their “fierce competition.”

“The world has lost someone who was very special to them, who has had a positive influence on their lives and it is incredibly moving to see the outpouring of emotions and the amazing tribute to him by friends, teammates, opponents and media,” he said.

‘SOLID HOLE’

“Personally, as a kid I lost my nemesis in all sports, the person who smeared vegemite under my nose while pinning me down and handing me the typewriter, my big brother, my buddy.

“Life will forever have a huge hole in it. I will miss our fierce competition on the golf course, the poker table and the sledding to see who can rock the other one first.”

It comes as his family prepares to fly his body home for a state funeral in Australia.

His body will be transported from Surat Thani to Bangkok tonight before being flown back to Oz tomorrow. 7news reports.

Warne was found collapsed in his room at 5 p.m. last Friday by his manager at a luxury villa on the island of Koh Samui.

He was pronounced dead of a suspected heart attack after paramedics fought in vain to revive the cricketing legend as his friends yelled, Come on, Shane.

Friends and Australian officials were on board the ambulance carrying his body as the ferry made a 90-minute journey to the mainland.

He was taken to Surat Thani Hospital in the southern city where doctors performed the cause of death to determine the cause of death.

Warne’s family has accepted the offer of a state funeral with Melbourne Cricket Ground, his home ground – suggested as the most suitable venue.

‘FULL OF ENERGY’

It comes as actor Russell Crowe did: Twitter to remember their last dinner at Crown,” later referring to the cricketing legend as a genius player, great company, loyal friend.”

He posted a photo of a family gathering that he tweeted: Gold medalists, billionaires, fastest weapon in the world. Oscars. Amy when she was a baby shark.”

Much love Shane.

Shane’s tailor also revealed that he was buzzing with excitement before dying at the start of his Thailand vacation, eating a Vegemite sandwich just hours before.

Parsuram Panday, 44, said the leg-spin bowling hero, who had called around noon for a suit last Friday, was enjoying the prospect of relaxing on the island of Koh Samui.

He said Warne was full of energy when he arrived for a five-day holiday at a beach villa after a spell commenting on cricket in Australia.

Parsuram said: I love cricket and Shane Warne was a hero of mine. It was a great privilege to make his suits.

He was supposed to pick up his clothes on Saturday or Sunday, so when I saw the news that he had passed away, I was shocked. I was broken.

When he entered the store he was so happy, strong and full of life and energy.”

After leaving Parsurams shop, smoker Warne who took 708 wickets in 145 Tests over 15 years had lunch at favorite Oz Vegemite on toast with a friend who lives on the island.

Warne was later found unresponsive in his room by friend Andrew Neophitou at the luxury villa they were staying at Friday.

Thai police have since confirmed that they have ruled out suspicious circumstances.

His manager James Erskine covered the sportsman’s final moments in the Fox Sport special, Remembering Shane Warne.

He said the group would be drinking at 5pm when his friend knocked on his door and realized “something was wrong”.

James added: “He went in there and said ‘Come on, you’re going to be late’ and then realized something was wrong.

“And he turned him around and gave him CPR and mouth to mouth which lasted about 20 minutes and then the ambulance came.

“They took him to the hospital which was about a 20 minute drive and I got a call about 45 minutes later that he had been pronounced dead.”

Warne had been watching the Australian Test cricketers from the bedroom all day before the tragedy unfolded.

He got a Thai massage in the village around 4pm and “looked lively and happy” when it was done.

A photo his daughter Summer shared on Instagram three years ago has now gone viral as fans of the cricketer comment below the photo.

Posted in 2019, the black and white photo shows the father and daughter beaming as Summer captioned the “cute movie with the dad @shanewarne23” with a heart emoji.

6 Warne with his three children, Jackson, Summer and Brooke Credit: shanewarne23/Instagram

6 His daughter Summer shared a photo with her father on Instagram in 2019 Credit: Instagram