Here’s How Former Auburn Footballers Did At NFL Scouting Combine





Three former Auburn football players competed at the NFL Combine last weekend in Indianapolis. Defensive stars Roger McCreary, Smoke Monday and Zakoby McClain are all expected to be drafted. Here’s how they measured and performed at the combine. CB Roger McCreary 5-foot-11, 190 pounds McCreary ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds, but that was his only event. The NFL’s scouting page rates McCreary as a 6.24 and categorizes him as “will be an average starter in the end.” His size could be a limitation, but McCreary’s design projections were on the margins of the first round, making them more likely to be early in the second round. McCreary was a first-team All-American cornerback for Auburn in 2021, leading the SEC with 14 pass breaks. AUBURN FOOTBALL:Why Coach Bryan Harsin’s In-State Hiring Strategy Made Some Top HS Programs Bad BASKETBALL SCNES:Auburn’s Home Court SEC Championship Party Is The First Celebration Of The Magical Season S Smoke Monday 6-foot-2, 207 pounds Monday ran the 40 in 4.52 seconds. He competed in a wide jump with results of 124 inches, and he completed a three-knuckle exercise in seven seconds. Monday was a team leader and rock hard safety for Auburn. He had brilliant moments, but was inconsistent in coverage last season; by the run he was able to line up in the penalty area and was most dangerous when reading traffic jams. His NFL outlook figure is 5.98, which calls him “average backup or special teamer.” LB Zakoby McClain 5-foot-11, 228 pounds McClain was also deadly against the run; he led Auburn in tackles the last two seasons. He made a 33-inch vertical jump on the combine and ran the 40 in 4.69 seconds. His broad jump was 117 inches. McClain’s NFL Scouting page rates him at 6.16, a “good backup with potential to develop into a starter.”

