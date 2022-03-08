World’s Oldest Tennis Player Leonid Stanislavsky Stays in War-torn Country





Ukraine Credit: PA Images Leonid Stanislavksy, who holds a Guinness World Record for being the oldest tennis player at 97, has revealed that he has decided to stay in his country of Ukraine despite Russia invading the country. The Ukrainian started playing the game almost 70 years ago when he was 30 years old, and he even played against world number 4 Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open champions academy last year. He hopes to at least make it to 100, but since he’s chosen to stay in a war-torn area, this can be a daunting task, and he’s even turned down offers to flee to a safer country. I have to survive this terrifying situation, the war started on February 24, from the 24th to now I practically didn’t go out, I stayed at home, I have supplies, the fridge is full I’m at home, not going anywhere, Stanislavksy revealed to Reuters. My daughter Tanya is in Poland, she wants to take me there, but I have decided to stay here, I have bad hearing, so I sleep at night and hear nothing. Last night there were bombings, in the morning there were air raid sirens again. I never thought I would have to face another terrifying war where people on both sides lose dying mothers their children, women lose their sons and their husbands. What is this? What good is it? In the 21st century there can be no war. Stanislavksy has survived the war before, he experienced the Second World War, but all he wants now is to make sure that he can still play tennis after this war. He said: The war must be stopped, an agreement must be reached. Tennis is my life, my destiny, I’ve played tennis at a serious level since I was 90, I’ve played abroad, I’ve played in world championships. I’m not afraid of anyone. I hope the war will end and I will be able to play tennis if I could go to Poland. I was supposed to play there, but I decided to stay at home and wait until the end of the war. A former player who recently announced his retirement, Sergiy Stakhovsky, announced last week that he would return to his native Ukraine and fight for his country, and Novak Djokovic has revealed he will support financially the Ukrainian to do this. The article Ukraine news: World’s oldest tennis player Leonid Stanislavsky remains in war-torn country appeared first on Tennis365.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/ukraine-news-world-oldest-tennis-184800247.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos