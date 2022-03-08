Kept from a regular hockey team, MN boy creates his own tournament





Twelve-year-old Owen Lipinski has a medical condition that prevents him from playing regular youth hockey.

OTSEGO, Minnesota. Grow up in a state where little more than a puddle can be an invitation to skate, and where fate can be cruel at times. It makes me a little sad, Owen Lipinski says. Owen, at age 12, is a hockey fanatic. Huge, says his father, Kelly Lipinski, of his son’s passion for hockey. But that’s where Owen’s love of the game is hard-checked for a medical condition he was born with. Marfan syndrome is a connective tissue disorder, explains Owen’s father. diagnosed with Marfan syndrome at age 2, Owen has grown up knowing that a severe blow can blind him, or in the worst case threaten his life. My body is a bit, it’s not as strong as most other people’s, Owen explains. Play for Minnesota special hockey was nice to Owen, but he wanted more. You know, I don’t understand why I can’t,” says Owen’s mother, Becky Lipinski, quoting her son. I just want to be part of a permanent team.

All this explains the hulking figure, swallowed by goalkeeper gear, emerging from the basement of Owen’s house. I think it just occurred to me, says the boy beneath the outfit. I want to do a tournament. By the time Owen descends a hill and reaches the pond behind his house, several of his neighborhood friends have already grabbed the ice. He walked to my door and asked me if I wanted to play, says Jason Shaft, 11, as he laces his skates. Sure, and which team will I be on?’ That’s what I said.” Spectators parade between the houses around the pond, a public address system is hooked up to an extension cord, and popcorn pops at the concession stand at the ice rink. It all does Owens somehow. Everyone, come here, Owen yells as he rounds up the tournament players on the center ice.

I wasn’t sure if he would succeed, his father tells a neighbor. And then he did it! she responds excitedly.

The whistle sounds, the puck falls and someone in the crowd yells, Let’s go play hockey! Six teams of two fill the tournament field, all skaters recruited by Owen from the surrounding neighborhood. Owen’s whistleblower, Isaac, acts as a referee. And Owen with his goalkeeping dreams will stay in the net every game.

He’s the ultimate goalkeeper, as he calls himself, says Owen’s mother, laughing. Owen’s handpicked teams play under names such as King Penguins, Yetis and Blue Snowmen. Owen designed all six team logos and recruited Barree Breimhorst, a crafty neighbor, to apply them to the tournament jerseys purchased in part from the lottery tickets Owen sold. Barree says Owen first asked for her help last summer, checking in regularly while she worked on the jerseys to make sure they were done to his specifications. “Oh yes, he knew,” she says. “I think it’s so cool that he put it all together.” Kelly is perhaps the best example of his son’s focus on the tournament when he says, “Once I was asleep, it was 11 a.m., I was all gone. Dad, Dad. I thought someone broke in. He’s going, no, no, we need to put these images together for the tournament. And now, finally, all that work has come to fruition. While Owen stands in the net and blocks shots, Kelly keeps a close eye on the ice and his son. The most important thing is to be safe, okay? he warned the players at the start of the tournament. They are Owen’s closest friends in the area, most if not all of them are aware of Owens’ condition. Other parents keep an eye out just in case. Hangs on, one of them shouts out of caution. Owen also recruited his friends’ parents, as announcers, scorekeepers, and between game ice scrapers. Owen’s parents say their son will never forget this day. It’s something he can do with his friends and probably feel a bit more like part of a team, says his mom. Like all parents, Becky and Kelly were concerned about how Owen would cope with his diagnosis. But on a brisk Saturday, as they stand in the snow at the edge of the rink, watching their son’s planned tournament, Owen has once again put his parents’ concerns on ice. Boyd Huppert is always looking for great stories to share in the Land of 10,000 Stories! Send us your suggestions by filling out this form. Watch the latest videos from the Land of 10,000 Stories in our YouTube playlist and subscribe to the Land of 10,000 Stories Complete Collection on Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

