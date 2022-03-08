Celebrating International Women’s Day | March 8, 2022





March 8, 2022 | tennis SA March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a day to celebrate and recognize the achievements of women and girls in every aspect. Tennis SA values ​​being a women-led organization with an inclusive work culture where women’s careers thrive and their achievements are celebrated. As we celebrate International Women’s Day, I am proud to be the CEO of Tennis SA and want to recognize the great women in our sport who help make it great,” said Tennis SA CEO Debbie Sterrey. An important part of our 2021-2024 strategy is to create more opportunities for women and girls to thrive in tennis through all the different pathways on offer. On behalf of the staff at Tennis SA, we thank you for your incredible contribution, Sterrey added. While we celebrate and recognize the diversity of women and girls every day, #IWD22 is an opportunity to give additional recognition to the incredible role women play in encouraging all efforts to create equality, diversity and inclusion in our workplace and in our sports. Half of our board members are women and today they share their favorite aspect of being a woman in sport. My favorite part of playing tennis as a woman is being part of a team. An all-female team that is there for you, puts their weight behind it together, builds teamwork, trust and leadership. Sport is one of the few places where women can bond and grow together in this way. – Kerry Morrow, Board Member of Tennis SA Midweek women’s tennis is one of life’s true joys. Competitive yet inclusive, sometimes hilarious and mostly loud! Women of all ages enjoy being together and being active.– Julie Day, Board Member of Tennis SA In the years that I have been involved with Tennis SA, the most measurable and proudest achievement has been to see the gender balance of tennis participation shifting to our boardroom. – Natalie Morley, Board Member of Tennis SA Some families have traditions and in ours it is a love of tennis. Playing, managing and spectating tennis has surpassed generations in my family. I am proud to continue this and encourage the next generation to do the same. – Joanna Lydeamore, Board Member of Tennis SA #IWD #BreakTheBias #TennisSA

