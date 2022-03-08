Men’s NCAA Basketball Pac-12 Bet: Arizona Wants to Reclaim the Throne

We all like to say it in our best Bill Walton voice.

“The Conference of Champions!”

The Pac-12 tournament kicks off Wednesday with the first round live from Las Vegas and the champions will be crowned Saturday night.

No. 2 Arizona is the top seed, facing stiff competition from No. 13 and second-seeded UCLA and No. 21 and third-seeded USC.

Defending champion, Oregon State, is the last seed in the field. We recommend betting against the Beavers who repeat themselves as champions.

Now, despite what Walton may say, not every Pac-12 team qualifies for a major berth. Arizona, USC and UCLA are closed while fifth seed Oregon needs a good show. Kevin Sweeney had the Ducks out from his last projection.

Pac-12 Tournament Bets

No. 1 Arizona -120

No. 2 UCLA +160

No. 3 USC +1000

No. 5 Oregon+1500

No. 7 Washington State +3000

No. 4 Colorado +4000

No. 8 Arizona State +5000

No. 6 Washington +20000

No. 9 Stanford +20000

No. 11 Utah +25000

No. 10 California +50000

No. 12 Oregon State +50000

Let’s split the field and the odds and offer a bet.

THE FAVORITE: No. 1 Arizona (28-3; -120)

Arizona may not get the national buzz from Gonzaga, Duke or Baylor, but the Wildcats should be one of the four No. 1 seeds as long as they don’t take a heavy loss in Vegas.

The Wildcats are second in the country — behind Gonzaga — in three key stats: the polls, KenPom and SI Sportsbook Future Opportunities†

This is a team that can win anything.

A good barometer of potential champions is having KenPom top-25 offense and defense, and the Wildcats are in eighth and fourteenth place, respectively. Arizona ranks third in the country with an average of 84.7 points per game while only being awarded 66.7 points per game.

They went 18-2 in conference play, with their losses at Colorado and UCLA. Four different Wildcats average at least 10 points per game.

The biggest question around Arizona is relative inexperience in big games, which seems surprising given the history of this program.

However, the Wildcats have not played in the tournament since 2018 and that was the last time they won the conference tournament.

Oregon, provided the Ducks win twice in a row, could be a challenging semifinal foe. Arizona escaped with an 84-81 home win in the teams’ only meeting.

UCLA could pose problems for Arizona in a potential conference championship, given the Bruins won 16 in the first matchup. Arizona returned the favor in the home game less than two weeks later, but UCLA superstar Johnny Juzang played just 29 minutes after missing the previous two games.

Backing Arizona backs the conference’s most consistent team from start to finish and one of the nation’s elite squads.

THE CHALLENGE: No. 2 UCLA (23-6; +160)

UCLA entered the year as No. 2 in the country after last year’s unexpected Final Four run, but didn’t quite live up to the hype.

The Bruins were good to very good, but just not elite. Gonzaga handled them with ease early in the season, and conference losses to Oregon (twice) and the state of Arizona prevented the Bruins from really challenging Arizona for the conference title.

UCLA struggled with availability issues with Juzang missing five games and playing in other limited minutes while Cody Riley missed nearly two months.

The Bruins pass two key tests when it comes to betting: analysis and experience.

KenPom likes the Bruins and ranks them eighth overall with the No. 15 Custom Offense and No. 11 Custom Defense. Those are strengths and show that they can win anything.

The Bruins have also played in numerous major games, especially leading up to last year’s Final Four. That experience could matter when they meet Arizona in the final.

A stat to love: UCLA went 7-1 against the teams on its side of the bracket, with the only loss to potential semifinal opponent USC.

Getting UCLA at plus money seems like a strong bet given the Bruins pedigree and ability to beat most teams on any given night.

THE WILD CARD: No. 5 Oregon (18-13; +1500)

Oregon went into the year as the nation’s No. 13 team, but may now need to win the Pac-12 tournament to earn its way into the NCAA tournament.

Four defeats in the non-conference game didn’t help and an 11-9 figure in a top-heavy conference puts it in a precarious situation. The Ducks have lost their last three games, including a few road defeats against mediocre teams from Washington and Washington State.

But here’s why Oregon is a wildcard: The Ducks are more than capable of taking down good teams, and that back-to-the-wall mentality can provide an advantage.

Oregon won at both USC and UCLA and even wiped out the season streak with the Bruins. It lost only by one point to USC in the rematch. The Ducks also played the potential No. 1 seeds of Baylor and Arizona this year, with a combined loss of 11 points.

The stats don’t like this Oregon team, which ranks 60th in custom offense and 113th in custom defense at KenPom. They’re not particularly good on either side of the field, and they’re missing a superstar. No Duck averages more than 14.1 points per game.

But if you’re looking for value, betting on a team that has the potential to beat some good teams always offers a potential advantage.

And should the Ducks somehow make it through Arizona—admittedly, they need to win two games first—they went 3-1 against potential final opponents in USC and UCLA.

THE LONG SHOT: No. 7 in Washington State (18-13; +3000)

You can do a lot worse than 30-1 odds on a team ranked 55th according to KenPom.

Let’s start with Debbie Downer’s side for the Cougars: Washington State is an inconsistent team, must win the tournament to advance to the NCAA tournament, and a quarterfinal matchup with UCLA isn’t all that appealing.

Now, for the sun.

The Cougars are worth considering at 30-1 for two main reasons: First, they rank well with KenPom at number 55 overall. That’s just 15 places below No. 3 USC. Their custom offense is 81st, but their 41st-ranked defense is the anchor, ranked 60th in points allowed per game. Teams that can stop in the tournament play can cause disruptions.

Two, Washington state plays teams hard. Eleven of its 13 losses came by no more than eight points — including nine by six points or less — and it only lost once by more than 12 points. This is a team that sticks and hangs out even in losing efforts.

It is possible for a team playing close matches to get a few in a row to get their way. Washington state has won four of the last five, including a 20-point win over Oregon.

Washington state resembles Oregon’s scoring profile in that no player averages more than 15 points per game, but the Cougars average three double digits.

If you like long shots, Washington State might be for you.

THE BET: UCLA +160

We go with experience here.

UCLA is a strong, tournament-tested team that already beat Arizona this year. The battle with USC in the semifinals will be tough, but UCLA should have enough to beat its downtown rival and then beat the favored Wildcats in the title game.

An added bonus: we like to take the plus odds compared to Arizona’s -120 odds.

Pac-12 Tournament Schedule

First round — Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 8 Arizona State vs. no. 9 Stanford | 3 p.m. ET | Pac-12 network

Game 2: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Oregon State | 5:30 p.m. ET | Pac-12 network

Game 3: No. 7 Washington State vs. no. 9 California | 9 p.m. ET | Pac-12 network

Game 4: No. 6 Washington vs. no. 11 Utah | 23:30 ET | Pac-12 network

Quarter-finals — Thursday, March 10

Game 5: No. 1 UCLA vs. Game 1 winner | 3 p.m. ET | Pac-12 network

Game 6: No. 4 Colorado vs. Game 2 winner | 5:30 p.m. ET | Pac-12 network

Game 7: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 3 winner | 9 p.m. ET | Pac-12 network

Game 8: No. 3 USC vs. Game 4 winner | 23:30 ET | FS1

Semifinals – Friday March 10

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. ET | Pac-12 network

game 10; Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 23:30 ET | FS1

Finals—Saturday 11 March

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 9 p.m. ET | Fox

