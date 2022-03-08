Cricket Autopsy shows Australian Warne died of natural causes – Thai Police





KOH SAMUI, Thailand, March 7 (Reuters) – An autopsy showed the death last week of Australian cricket great Shane Warne on an island in Thailand, Thai police said Monday. Warne’s family had accepted the find and his body would be handed over to Australian consular officers for return to the family, a deputy police spokesman said. “Today, investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural,” Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement. Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “Investigators will summarize the autopsy result for prosecutors within the time frame of the law.” Warne’s body would be flown to Australia on Tuesday, Police Lieutenant General Surachate Hakparn told a news conference. The senior police officer ruled out a crime, saying Warned died of a suspected heart attack. The autopsy report showed that Warne died of a “congenital disease,” Songyot Chayaninporamet, deputy director of Samui Hospital, told a news conference. “There is no COVID-19 infection and no sign of sexual assault or murder,” Songyot added. Australian Shane Warne juggles his hat on the third day of the first Test of The Ashes series at Lord’s cricket ground in London, July 23, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty read more Allan McKinnon, the Australian ambassador to Thailand, who has been on Koh Samui since the day after Warne’s death, thanked authorities for their professionalism. “It was very important that this whole thing went very smoothly,” he said. Benefactors left flowers, flags, an Australian sports shirt, a can of beans and a pack of cigarettes outside the villa on the northeast coast of Koh Samui, where Warne was found unconscious. read more Warne, 52, one of the greatest spin bowlers of all time, whose talent and personality transcended the sport, passed away on Friday, urging tribute, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling him “one of our nation’s greatest characters”. read more Tom Hall, who was staying at the same resort where Warne was found unconscious in his room, said there were “no unusual circumstances” surrounding the death of the flamboyant former cricketer. read more Hall, director of the Sporting News website, said none of Warne’s traveling companions knew he was seeing a doctor, although he had complained to a friend of “some chest pain and shortness of breath”. Earlier, Thai police said Warne also had asthma and some heart problems, citing information from his family. read more Australian media said Warne’s family funeral would be followed in two or three weeks by a memorial service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Great Southern Stand at the MCG, where the spinner took his 700th wicket on Boxing Day 2006, will be renamed the SK Warne Stand. Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Additional reporting by Jiraporn Kuhakan in Surat Thani, Thailand and Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Panu Wongcha-um in Bangkok; Written by Martin Petty and Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Clarence Fernandez Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

